Media | General: STT’s data breach may have leaked employees’ salary and personal information

News agency to STT’s information systems two weeks ago

in a targeted network attack

may have leaked employees’ salary and personal information.

Tells about it Over. According to the information received by Yle, the staff has been warned about possible leaked data, as it includes, among other things, address data and social security numbers.

CEO of STT Kimmo Laaksonen according to Yle, has sent an e-mail message to the parties concerned about the risk of data leakage.

The staff has been instructed to protect themselves from possible abuses, for example by a self-imposed credit ban. About 120 people work at STT. Since it is about information stored by law, the leak can also affect a wider group, such as former employees, says Yle.

STT’s largest owner is Sanoma Media Finland, which includes Helsingin Sanomat.