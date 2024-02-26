Media | General: Newsreader Matti Rönkä is retiring

Matti Rönkä will be seen anchoring for the last time on Wednesday.

Yle Uutisten 64-year-old journalist and newsreader Matti Rönkä retires, says Over. He will be seen for the last time in the anchor shift on Wednesday at half past nine in the evening.

Rönkä has been Yle's TV news news manager since 1990, and he started as Yle's news anchor in the early 2000s. Before that, he worked, among other things, as a newsreader for MTV and as a sports reporter for HS.

Rönkä is also known as a writer. He has published 12 books: his first novel A killer looking man appeared in 2002 and the latest work Funeral home in 2021.

In an interview with Yle, Rönkä says that during January and February he was most busy with the presidential election and Yle's election studio. He says he will miss “colleagues and a smart work community”.