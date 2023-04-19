Media | Fox News pays huge damages to avoid a humiliating showdown in court

Fox News pays Dominion, the manufacturer of voting equipment, a huge compensation. Several experts suspect that the incident will hardly make the channel change its operations.

Last The US media company Fox News, which avoided a lawsuit in tinga, will pay a compensation amount of almost 800 million dollars, or a good 700 million euros, to the voting equipment manufacturer Dominion as part of mediation solution.

It’s about the former president Donald Trump’s about conspiracy theories spread by supporters in the 2020 presidential election that the election was rigged because of voting machines manufactured by Dominion.

In the defamation case, Dominion demanded 1.6 billion dollars (1.46 billion euros) in damages for the baseless allegations of voting machine tampering made by many interviewees on Fox News. The channel’s reporters did not challenge the interviewees’ statements.

Fox’s lawyers did not comment on the settlement, but in a statement the company acknowledged the court’s ruling that certain allegations about Dominion on the channel were baseless.

HS takes a look at what the recent settlement means for Fox News.

How significant are the compensations?

Compensation amount is one of the biggest in the history of defamation damages. Experts have assessed the settlement to be a rare example that even media giants can have to pay a heavy price for blatant disinformation.

“This can be seen as arousing the news channels and reminding them that false factual claims and freedom of speech there is a difference between them,” Syracuse University professor Roy Gutterman said news agency AFP.

Why did Fox agree to pay?

For compensation the acquiescence spared Fox from a humiliating trial in which, for example, Fox’s major owner and chairman of the board Rupert Murdoch and the channel’s favorite presenters Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity would have had to testify.

“Losing in court and the whole process would have been a lot [sovintoa] worse for Fox. They were threatened by the prospect of seeing a slew of high-profile witnesses in the courtroom trying to defend their disinformation engine. Those videos would have been re-watched thousands of times, forever,” Widener University of Delaware Law School professor John Culhane told AFP.

Was the media company’s reputation damaged?

How about Fox’s reputation? What kind of stain does admitting the spreading of baseless claims leave on the company?

A big stain, says the head of Media Matters, an organization that monitors the media, for example Angelo Carusone in his statement.

“This stain cannot be erased with money. The channel has been exposed as a partisan propaganda outlet willing to do anything for profit and power,” Carusone said.

Does anything change?

Mediation therefore, Fox does not have to apologize for its actions or admit it to its viewers. Fox News also gave the news significantly less screen time than its competitors. The channel’s most popular programs mainly dealt with topics other than huge compensations, tells for example The New York Times.

Many experts are of the opinion that the case will hardly change the operation of the channel.

“Will Fox’s disinformation engine be curbed? I doubt it”, said, for example, a founding member of the Oset Institute Gregory Miller for AFP.

Miller speculates that some level of moderation may be seen momentarily, but thinks that by the 2024 presidential election, Fox will be back in full swing.

Compensation amount however, the magnitude is estimated to act as some kind of deterrent.

For example, The New York Times estimates that the channel is unlikely to want to pay compensation of the same size, at least very soon – especially when it faces a $2.7 billion defamation claim from Smartmatic, another election technology company.