Several media foreign agents owned by Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty LLC, as well as their owner and CEO, were fined an additional 2.2 million rubles for lack of marking. The relevant decisions on administrative punishment were made on Tuesday, February 2, by the magistrate’s court. This was reported by the press service Roskomnadzor…

It is clarified that the websites of foreign media agents were not labeled: “TV channel“ Present Time ”,“ Siberia. Realities ”,“ Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty ”, as well as“ Idel.Realii ”(Foreign media acting as a foreign agent).

The fine was imposed on the basis of the protocols of Roskomnadzor, which were drawn up under Art. 19.34.1 Administrative Code of the Russian Federation.

“The owner of the media, LLC Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, was fined 2 million rubles (four minutes of 500 thousand rubles each), the general director of the organization – 200 thousand rubles (four minutes of 50 thousand rubles each),” in the message of the department.

Roskomnadzor recalled that in accordance with the law “On Mass Media”, materials from foreign media that act as foreign agents must be distributed on the territory of the Russian Federation with the appropriate labeling.

Earlier, on January 27, the owner of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty LLC was fined 1.1 million rubles for the lack of marking on the websites of the foreign media agencies Krym.Realii and Faktograf.

In October last year, Roskomnadzor warned that it would fine foreign media outlets for the lack of labeling of materials distributed by them informing about this status. The register of foreign media agents is maintained by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation. Currently, according to Roskomnadzor, it includes 10 resources and one organization.