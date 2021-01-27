Roskomnadzor on Wednesday, January 27, reported that foreign media agents were fined 1.1 million rubles for the lack of information labeling.

We are talking about the sites “Crimea.Realii” and “Faktograf”. Their owner, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, received a fine.

“Two minutes of 500 thousand rubles each, as well as the general director of the organization – two minutes of 50 thousand rubles each. The total amount of the fine was 1.1 million rubles “, – said press service Roskomnadzor.

The department recalled that according to the Russian law “On Mass Media”, the materials of the media performing the functions of a foreign agent must be distributed on the territory of Russia with the appropriate marking.

Roskomnadzor drafted the first eight protocols on an administrative offense against foreign media agents on January 12.

At the end of December it became known that Roskomnadzor would draw up protocols against nine media-foreign agents for violation of the labeling rules.

On December 28, the Ministry of Justice of Russia for the first time included in the register of mass media individuals performing the functions of foreign agents. There are currently 17 positions on this list.

In October, Roskomnadzor warned that it would fine foreign media outlets for not labeling the materials they distribute informing about this status.