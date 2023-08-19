Media | Finnish commercial media ran into difficulties: This is how the industry sees the future now

HS asked commercial media creators and industry experts what the future of the industry looks like. The key is digital, but support is also needed.

Commercial the media situation has been difficult for a long time. In the current year, bad news from the industry has been reported at a frequent pace, when the prices of paper and distribution have increased and income from media advertising has decreased.

In March Kaleva Media reported laying off 49 employees and closing the Sunday paper newspaper. At the same time, the distribution of Sunday’s Helsingin Sanomat in the region ended. Also Hilla Group, which publishes Keskipohjanmaa, Kainuun Sanom and numerous local and city newspapers, announced at the end of March to lay off 15 employees.

Recently, several newspapers have announced different means of adjustment, when the prices of paper and distribution have increased and income from media advertising has decreased.

In addition, Ilkka-Pohjalainen said in March that he would give up the Sunday paper magazine.

On Tuesday of this week, MTV announced that it will start change negotiations, which will affect all approximately 430 employees.

On Wednesday, the media group Keskisuomalainen announced that it plans to reduce the publication days of several subscription paper magazines as part of its efficiency program. The plans concern Forssa Lehte, Etelä Saimaa, Itä Savo, Länsi Savo, Kouvola Sanom, Kymen Sanom, Iisalmen Sanom and Warkaus Lehte.

"The print publication volume will be calculated."

Among other things CEO of Alma Media, which publishes Iltalehti, Talouselämä and Kauppalehti Kai Telanne does not consider recent news surprising, but as the results of the long development of media and advertising. The acute economic uncertainty of recent years has of course increased the caution of advertisers.

Alma media CEO Kai Telanne in Helsinki in July.

Today, approximately 82 percent of Alma’s business is digital. However, Telanne does not believe that the printed magazine is a completely dead product.

“As long as printing is ordered, it will be done, but at the same time the publication volume will be reduced. It’s not just about advertising sales, but also the ever-increasing costs and the number of subscribers to printed magazines, which even at Alma is dropping by five to ten percent annually,” says Telanne.

Digital advertising is a tough game, which smaller media may not be able to cope with in national markets and global price levels.

“It’s no wonder that Alma Iltalehti and Sanoma, for example Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomat, collect the largest advertising revenue,” says Telanne.

“We do not are by no means immune to the challenges of the industry,” says Sanoma Media Finland’s CEO Pia Kalsta.

CEO of Sanoma Media Finland, Pia Kalsta.

Although the increase in the price of paper and inflation came as a surprise, Sanoma has long invested in digitalization. The demand for fully digitized and constantly digitizing media is in good shape, and the price of paper, for example, does not hit them as strongly, he says.

In addition to Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomit, Sanoma Media Finland’s media include, for example, Aamulehti, Satakunta Kansa, several magazines, radio channels and the TV channels Nelonen and Ruutu.

of Ilkka Oyj managing director Olli Pirhonen according to the challenges of the operating environment are visible in the group in the same way as in other sectors.

CEO of Ilkka Oyj, Olli Pirhonen.

“The additional pressure brought by cost inflation is visible, and the economic situation partly reflects our industry as well.”

The group has reacted to the situation with structural changes by giving up its own newspaper printing and merging the provincial newspapers. The provincial newspapers Ilkka and Pohjalainen merged in January 2020 to become Ilkka-Pohjalainen.

According to Pirhonen, in the current situation, the media revolution that has been in effect for a decade can now be seen in practice, and will probably continue.

Media group Hilla Group announced in its half-year review that its operating profit fell short of the targets and weakened compared to the previous year.

The CEO of the group Mikko Luoman according to the report, the loss-making year is explained by increased labor and material costs due to inflation, but it is also affected by the group’s internal reforms.

Hilla Group CEO Mikko Luoma.

“Our group has recently expanded beyond Central Ostrobothnia to Kainuus and Lapland. The integration of the acquisition is still in the active phase, and it causes us costs.”

In connection with the acquisition, for example, the delivery publishing system was renewed. Deliveries moved from several different publishing systems to a unified system.

“It was already known then that this would be an expensive project, but in our opinion it was right to accept the cost now. The reform makes it easier to consume our products digitally, which is probably an inevitable direction for every media house.”

A crisis according to Luoma, steps have already been taken to clear it up with the transition to a five-day print newspaper and the change negotiations held at the beginning of the year. Luoma considers the situation unfortunate and estimates that the cost savings of the change negotiations will be reflected in the group’s situation in the fall.

The media instead of a revolution, according to Luoma, it is rather a crisis of the provincial media. Magazines have to make even clearer changes between the print product and digitization.

About 40 percent of the subscribers to magazines published by Hilla Group already use only the digital product. According to Luoma, the expectation is that the share will increase to fifty during the next year.

“I trust that the media will always find consumers and that the publications will adapt to the demands of the times. The basic task is so strong and necessary. It also carries over challenging times.”

According to Luoma, the situation is not deadly.

“We, as well as many other provincial media, are in quite good shape in terms of balance sheet and our self-sufficiency is in order. The basic products that are made are necessary. Then many things can be solved.”

“Advertisers have applied to where they assume the audience will be in the future,” says the Tampere University docent Heikki Hellman. According to him, this can be seen, for example, in how much MTV has lost its advertising revenue despite the fact that there are enough viewers on the channel.

It would be a shame for the citizens if they only saw Yleisradio’s news on television, says Hellman. “Maikkari’s news is too valuable a piece to lose in terms of a diverse news offering.”

In Hellman’s opinion, it would be good to give support to commercial television, but he would not take money from Yle.

CEO of Medialiitto, Jukka Holmberg.

Media Union managing director Jukka Holmberg calls for media policy in Finland. The decisions of the state’s public authority should ensure that reliable information produced by journalism is available in society, says Holmberg.

“In media policy, cooperation between ministries would be required,” says Holmberg. Media policy is mentioned Petteri Orpon (kok) in the government program, but Holmberg regrets that it did not include any new political guidance structure.

Holmberg hopes that the Ministry of Transport and Communications will start building the planned media policy program quickly.

Sanoma’s Pia Kalsta hopes for the same. Based on the media policy, it could be concluded which type of subsidies would work equally and in the long term, he says.

newspapers, reducing the value added tax on magazines and books from ten percent to zero would apply equally to all titles, says Kalsta. In other Nordic countries, the media has a significantly lower VAT: six percent in Sweden, zero percent in other Nordic countries.

Jukka Holmberg also thinks that Alvin’s calculation would have been the most effective aid. However, this did not happen, and in the case of books, it is even raised.

However, Heikki Hellman of the University of Tampere disagrees: according to him, the elimination of VAT would have benefited mostly large operators.

“We should also consider media support that is as equal as possible in other Nordic countries,” says Jukka Holmberg.

“A big issue is also equal competition with the international giants.”

Hilla Group CEO Mikko Luoma does not see state media support as a solution. The state finances Yle, which is a political policy.

“I don’t believe in direct support, and I don’t ask for it,” says Luoma.

According to him, the state’s participation in the business of the private sector is often problematic in many ways and always raises numerous new questions, for example, whether the subsidies are targeted correctly and what happens after the subsidies run out.

According to him, the basic condition of business is that it supports itself.

“ “If the country had money, a clear media support program should be started.”

August 11th aimed at news publications and the development of journalistic work became available media support. Parliament approved a support package of seven million euros in March.

The support is one-time. One group cannot receive a subsidy of more than 200,000 euros.

In the industry, the package is viewed with skepticism.

“A support package can of course help in the short term, but it is not the optimal way,” says Pia Kalsta.

Jukka Holmberg calls support packages patch packages.

“The support of seven million is small and one-time, and there are problems with its targeting,” he says.

Heikki Hellman is on the same lines.

“It doesn’t go terribly far,” says Hellman. The ceiling of 200,000 euros per group is really small money in news production, he says. The money will go to pay salaries, and it will not fix the finances of, for example, a news media the size of MTV.

According to Hellman, the distribution of small support amounts to several addresses means that there are several annoying media, and overall the quality of the offer decreases. Hellman doesn’t think that makes sense.

“If the country had money, a clear media support program should be started,” says Hellman. It would be important in terms of democracy, decision-making and equal access to information for people. At the same time, the support would help to keep Finns’ trust in the media high.

“The current situation will lead to the media being concentrated in fewer and fewer hands, because that’s how collective savings can be achieved.”

Hellman is involved in the Media concentration and diversity of media content in Finland project commissioned by the Government.

When magazines in the same group cooperate, they are able to maintain a high level of quality at the same time, says Hellman. Through concentration, it is also possible to ensure that too large news wastelands are not created. That’s why Hellman doesn’t have an exclusively negative attitude towards the growth of Sanoma and Keskisuomainen, for example.

“The problem is that the pluralism of the media is decreasing”, Hellman thinks. “But at least some kind of media will remain.”