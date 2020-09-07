Media | Finland’s largest youth group is in turmoil: Scouts shut their print magazines, editors-in-chief resign as a result of the journal is not made journalistically

Eero Hyvönen, Chairman of the Public Speech Council, doesn’t contemplate the rise in communication to be a very good development for democracy.

Paper The Patrol journal can be closed on the finish of 2022. The Finnish Scouts will then publish tales about their actions on-line within the Scout Media. The choice was made by the Board of the Finnish Scouts on 1 September.

As a foundation, the group informs in regards to the ever-increasing prices of the carbon footprint and mailing attributable to the print journal. The printed journal has paid the group greater than 100,000 euros a yr.

The version of Patio journal has different between 42,000 and 49,000 magazines. Its circulation is over 42,000.

“Sooner or later, the guiding concepts for communication are agile improvement, a low threshold to strive the brand new and the willingness to surrender the outdated if vital,” the group says in a publication revealed on Monday. in the bulletin.

The yr 2021 from the start, the Scout journal is made with “journalistic extracts,” the group writes in its bulletin.

“Journalistic approaches can be utilized to make content material that’s as fascinating, nurturing and growing media literacy as journalistic content material.”

Which means the media will break free from the Public Speech Council. The JSN is a physique arrange by media publishers and journalists to interpret good journalistic observe and defend freedom of expression.

Editor-in-Chief of Patio Journal Susanna Koivisto and Laura Kanerva have acknowledged that they may depart their seats after the choice.

Discourse In response to Susanna Koivisto, the change began final November.

Koivisto and Kanerva had been recruited as editors-in-chief, however the Board of Administrators of the Finnish Scouts introduced that sooner or later the work of the editor-in-chief of the Scout journal can be dealt with by the member answerable for communications and advertising and marketing.

The brand new communication-oriented coverage got here as a shock to the editors-in-chief, who assumed they have been doing the journalistic work of their time.

“As a reporter, it was that this did not sound correct.”

In discussions with the federal government, editors-in-chief have tried to justify why it’s important to stay a member of the JSN.

“It can be crucial that the journal is journalistic as a result of the patrol is a giant instructional group, and there’s a drawback on this planet that journalism and promoting content material are blended,” Koivisto says.

The editors-in-chief determined to finish their two-year time period after one yr and are nonetheless finalizing the fourth concern of 2020.

Patrol journal has been carried out voluntarily. Solely the graphic artist and the editorial secretary have obtained the prizes.

In response to Koivisto, readership surveys have proven that members need the journal in print. Discussions about its rising worth have been occurring for a very long time.

In response to Koivisto, many scouts have expressed dissatisfaction with the choice and the truth that the members’ opinions haven’t been requested in regards to the matter.

“The final reception has been fairly outraged.”

About 3,000 scouts from the Helsinki metropolitan space and Uusimaa participated within the scout parade in Helsinki in April 2017.­

Finland Scouts is Finland’s largest youth group. The variety of members has remained regular at round 60,000. The height years have come down, as in 2000 the variety of members was about 86,000.

Chairman Maria Ruoholan based on the choice relies on the need to modernize member communications into digital.

“Scouting lives in time and the media and likewise communication are present process a giant change,” says Ruohola.

In response to Ruohola, after the change, the group can be higher in a position to be concerned in content material manufacturing when content material selections are not made by unbiased editors-in-chief. The group has set a two-year transition interval for digitalization in order that plans for change will be made rigorously.

“I am sorry, that the editors don’t wish to proceed. That’s fully comprehensible. Each patrol has the proper to surrender their voluntary roles if the duty adjustments as a lot as it’s now, ”says Ruohola.

The journal nonetheless stays a member of Aikakausedia. In observe, the content material of the grass will change little.

Public the President of the Council Eero Hyvönen wonders within the bulletin the phrase “journalistic excerpts,” which he has not heard earlier than.

“What are they?” Hyvönen says.

The disappearance of journalism is mentioned lately, when the Greens stop their journalistic social gathering newspaper Vihreän Langa final yr and in August revealed a “non-journalistic” publication, Vihreän.

“I do not see this as a very good development from the viewpoint of democracy – not from society, nor from the viewpoint of organizations,” says Hyvönen.

For good, journalism is dedicated to the pursuit of reality, which can be important for member organizations of varied organizations.

Hyvönen emphasizes that he doesn’t know the circumstances precisely, however factors out in his analysis that Finns worth unbiased journalism. Freedom of speech permits completely different views to collide.

“It is not going to get replaced by any one-way info,” says Hyvönen.

Former chairman of JSN, editor Elina Grundström wrote in his public replace On Facebookthat he understands the closure of the print journal. Nonetheless, Grundström doesn’t settle for a distinction from the JSN in a method that informs members vaguely about line adjustments in direction of communication.

“It is a deliberate misrepresentation,” he writes.

From Grundström, it could be essential for younger folks within the age of disinformation to study to differentiate between journalism and communication.

Chairman In response to Maria Ruohola, readers can be clearly knowledgeable in regards to the change.

“Scouting continues to extend members’ media literacy and good communication. We are able to develop our members by how journalistic media or Scout journal works as a member journal. There are a variety of different media that can be utilized in training, ”says Ruohola.

Scout member communications have already been digitized prior to now. A member journal geared toward managers, the Scout Chief went on-line in 2007 and was wound up in 2017.

On-line Media Scout Media began in 2018. All of its stuff has learn occasions averaging about 74,000 per yr.