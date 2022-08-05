Media | Finland sends the European Commission the fourth response to Sanoma’s Yle complaint

According to the government’s response, Yle adapts its operations to changes in the media market.

Finland On August 4, the state submitted a response to Sanoma’s Yle complaint to the European Commission. This is the fourth response that the state has so far submitted to the commission in connection with the complaint.

The complaint specifically concerns Yle’s on-demand video services and electronic learning content in Yle Areena. According to the complaint, Sanoma does not want to abolish Yle Areena, but wants the parliament to set “clear limits in the Yle Act” for the service. Sanoma announced its complaint in June 2021.

Sanoman according to the complaint, Yle Areena’s video-on-demand services currently do not comply with EU state aid legislation.

According to the Finnish government’s response to the fourth complaint, Yle’s video-on-demand services and learning content comply with the law on Yleisradio Oy and EU state aid legislation. According to the answer, Yle adapts to changes in the audiovisual market with the help of new technology. Yle remains a relevant player in the media industry and fulfills its public service mission.

The answer In connection with this, the state also submitted two reports to the commission, which evaluated video-on-demand services in Finland and Sanoma’s complaint from an economic point of view. The reports have been implemented by consulting firms South 180 and Copenhagen Economics.

According to South 180’s report on video-on-demand services, video-on-demand services and linear television currently complement each other. However, audiences are gradually switching from watching television to using online video-on-demand services. According to the report, it is in line with Yle’s public service mission to adapt to changes like this.

According to the report, restricting Yle Areena’s operations would prevent Yle from fulfilling this task.

The report dealing with the economic perspective is a response to Sanoma’s assessment of Copenhagen Economics’ previous report. According to the latest report, Sanoma’s assessment of the market distortion caused by Yle Areena is fundamentally unfounded.

Correspondence must be kept secret due to EU legislation. The Ministry of Transport and Communications publishes summaries of the documents, which are submitted to the Commission. In addition, the public versions of the documents will be published as soon as possible, according to the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Next, the commission assesses whether Finland’s answers are sufficient. Based on that, the commission decides whether to request additional explanations from the state. The processing of state aid cases in the EU can take several years and include several rounds of pleadings.

Helsingin Sanomat is part of the Sanoma Group.