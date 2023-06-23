Media | Far-right material is distributed on the pages of a free Chinese-language newspaper distributed in Finland – what is it about?

The background of the unknown but influential Epoch Times is the Falun Gong movement, which was persecuted in China in the late 1990s.

Conspiracy theories and disinformation material is published in Finland, that is known – but what is less known is that the same can also be found in Chinese and with aliens. Epoch Times, a Chinese-language free distribution magazine, is also distributed in Finland, which is known around the world for all of this.

The English-language online version of the magazine has published, among other things, an article about how “the US Congress is kept in the dark about non-human piloted aircraft”. An article has also been published on the page, which claims that “corona restrictions and climate measures are part of the strategy of a great reset”.

The big reset is about the far-right conspiracy theory that the corona pandemic was created to create a secret socialist world government. In addition, the online magazine constantly publishes articles against communism and the Chinese regime.

On the other hand, one paper magazine distributed in Finland, published on May 19, shows anti-communism, but not the actual conspiracy theories. The headlines are written from a prominent China-critical point of view, and positive news about Falun Gong is sprinkled in between. However, the group also includes a long story about a New Zealand man who has said that he experienced an alien abduction.

Epoch Times is a magazine founded by the Falun Gong movement in China, which is now vocally opposed to the country’s government. Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, is a semi-religious movement that combines meditation and traditional Chinese beliefs. Falun Gong became very popular in China in the 1990s, until the Chinese government defined the group as a threat to itself and launched a massive campaign against the group in 1999. Since then, practitioners have continued to operate outside of China.

Professor of International Politics Juha Vuori He has written about Falun Gong from the University of Tampere and is also familiar with Epoch Times.

“It has been profiled as a publication connected to Falun Gong, which is very anti-Chinese Communist Party. Various campaigns have been organized through it, for example on how to leave the communist party,” says Vuori.

In Finland, Epoch Times is distributed weekly as a free paper magazine, which is in Chinese. According to the Finnish advertising text on the distribution rack, the monthly circulation of Europe’s largest Chinese newspaper is 160,000 copies in Europe.

New York Times has described the publication in published in 2020 in his article into a “giant influence machine”. The previously unnoticed small media increased its readership sharply since 2016 by utilizing Facebook’s algorithm and extreme right-wing material. In 2020, the online audience had already risen to tens of millions, distributed across different platforms.

British media Opendemocracy by Epoch Times started growing already in Germany in 2015, when the country received a large number of refugees and Epoch Times gave ample visibility to xenophobic parties.

Company news in 2021, that the name of Epoch Times also came up in an influence operation blocked by Facebook in 2020, where Finland was one of the target countries. Hundreds of users, pages and groups spread Epoch Times content, among other things.

The Epoch Times also took on the former US president Donald Trump’s to be a supporter. Epoch Times put Trump’s first presidential campaign spent more money on Facebook advertising than any other entity — except for the Trump campaign itself. It recirculated its Trump ads through pseudonymous sites and sought to hide its connection to about $2 million worth of advertising. For this good reason, Facebook blocked all advertising from Epoch Times in 2019.

Finland President of the Falun Dafa Association Sinikka Suontakanen confirms that Epoch Times is the magazine of Falun Gong practitioners. As far as he knows, only members of the movement distribute the magazine in Finland as well. Today, according to him, the magazine is distributed less than before. In the past, articles from Finland have also been published in the magazine.

Suontakanen is aware that the magazine’s content has even been called far-right. However, according to Suottakanen, it is not questionable content. The Epoch Times is the most reliable of the media, he says.

“There is certainly no wrong information there, yes, there are reasons for it, if you can dig for it,” Suontakanen says.

Suontakane doesn’t believe in Trump’s campaign donation.

“Yes, all the hooks are built there to defeat us, I would say this now,” Suontakanen says.

Suontakanen reminds that the movement does not want humanity to be “destroyed by the idea of ​​communism”.

“Because that’s what this is all about, the destruction of humanity,” he says.

STT also reached out to the magazine’s distributors in Finland and the magazine’s international office to comment on the matter, but they did not respond to STT’s contacts.

Mountain not familiar with the publication’s recent turn towards conspiracy theories. He points out that the leader of Falun Gong Li Hongzhi has opposed, for example, sexual minorities and “race mixing”. The questioning of Western medicine, central to the movement, is also fertile ground for conspiracy theories.

“If it has gone even more in the direction of the extreme right, it’s not surprising in a way,” says Vuori.

According to Vuori’s assessment, the goal of Epoch Times is also primarily to recruit supporters for the movement.

“For almost 25 years, they have been the target of repression by the Chinese Communist Party, and some of them are perhaps more radicalized. It’s part of what they do. If you don’t get new followers, it will dry up,” says Vuori.

The message has also been adapted according to what is acceptable in the western media field, Vuori states. Falun Gong has gladly positioned itself in the same group as, for example, the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority oppressed by China.

“It may be that there has been considered that it [äärioikeistolaisuus] is in a way the spirit of the times. Extreme right-wing thinking is on the move, they will catch on to it,” says Vuori.