Media | Facebook is starting to pay international media mogul Rupert Murdoch to the company for news content in Australia

Murdoch News Corp, which founded Fox News, among others, owns about 70 percent of Australian newspaper circulation.

Social media giant Facebook is starting in Australia to pay for news content from an international media mogul Rupert Murdochin News Corpille. The contract is for three years.

BBCAccording to Australian News Corp, it owns about 70 per cent of the country’s newspaper circulation. News Corp also owns the conservative Sky News Australia, which according to the BBC is the most shared Australian news site on Facebook.

News Corp did not disclose the size of the agreement. The director of the company Robert Thompson according to the deal has a material and significant impact on the company, writes the British newspaper Guardian. News Corp has previously agreed to partner with technology giant Google.

Murdoch, a 90-year-old American-Australian, has influence in the international media field. Among other things, Murdoch has founded the United States as a conservative and openly former U.S. president Donald Trumpia supported Fox News.

Son of Murdoch Lachlan Murdoch is the CEO of Fox Corporation.

Last in the month, Facebook blocked Australian news sites and their news distribution on its service because of Australia’s new media law. Facebook’s decision provoked a great deal of criticism, as the service also blocked the Australian authorities ’pages.

However, the parties reached an agreement. At the end of last month, the Australian Parliament passed a law that attracted international attention, requiring technology waste to pay for Australian news content used on its platforms.

According to the government, the recently passed law will ensure that media companies receive fair compensation for the news they produce.

Australian policymakers had accused companies that dominate online advertising of taking money from traditional media companies because technology giants had used news content for free.

Initially, technology giants had opposed the planned law for fear of threatening the companies ’business models.