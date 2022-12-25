In detail, Ukrainian media reported today, Sunday, that explosions were heard in various parts of Kyiv, after air warning sirens were sounded in the capital and the rest of the Ukrainian regions.

No information has been received about the nature of the explosions yet, and the media did not mention anything about whether explosions occurred in other parts of Ukraine.

And the Ukrainian media reported earlier that air warning sirens were heard in various parts of the Ukrainian regions.

According to the official information and data of the Population Alert Device, the first warning signals began in Kyiv and its surrounding areas, and then a state of air emergency was declared in all Ukrainian cities, in anticipation of air strikes.

The Kyiv regional administration also warned residents through its channel on the “Telegram” application, according to what Russia Today quoted, according to the Russian news agency, Novosti.

It is worth noting that Russia bombed the infrastructure facilities of the Ukrainian army on October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean Bridge, which the Russian authorities confirmed was orchestrated by the Ukrainian intelligence services.

Russia has bombed energy facilities, the military industry, and command and communications centers of the Ukrainian army throughout Ukraine.

Zaporizhia creates a defensive line to impede the advance of the Ukrainian forces

On the other hand, a member of the Main Council of the Regional Administration in Zaporizhia Province, Vladimir Rogov, who is loyal to Moscow, announced that the authorities had succeeded in establishing a deep and fortified defensive line in the region.

Rogov wrote on his personal page on the “Telegram” platform: “A defensive line has been established in depth with fortified areas that will stop any attempt by the enemy to disturb the peace of the residents of the Zaporozhye region in Russia.”

According to him, the construction of defensive structures along the front line is nearing completion.