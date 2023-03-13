Media | Expert: The resignation of the editor-in-chief speaks of protecting journalism

Aamulehti’s editor-in-chief resigned on Monday, Helsingin Sanomat’s editor-in-chief resigned at the end of last year. What can be concluded from two alcohol-related divorces that happened so close together?

Morning paper corresponding editor-in-chief Jussi Tuulensuu differs. Tuulensuu is said to have clearly been a subject organization at Vostok’s 30th anniversary celebrations while intoxicated and touching party guests inappropriately.

Among the eyewitnesses interviewed by HS, one woman told Tuulensuu, among other things, that she leaned against him. Another told Tuulensuu that he had asked what his love life included. Neither felt Tuulensuu disturbed them.

According to the subject association, there were several incidents of harassment at the annual party. Among other things, Tuulensuu is said to have hugged and touched guests on the back.

A strong state of intoxication and resignation from the position of editor-in-chief connect the case Kaius Niemen get rid of

A lawsuit was filed against the former editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat in December a charge of aggravated drunken driving. Niemi announced his resignation in mid-November.

What what can be inferred from the two alcohol-related resignations of the editor-in-chief that happened so close together?

“In both situations, judgment has failed due to the use of alcohol,” says Haaga-Helia’s degree director of journalism education Anne Leppäjärvi.

The fact that a breach of judgment leads to resignation speaks volumes about the protection of journalism.

“The role of editor-in-chief is meaningful and valuable. It’s also about credibility,” he says.

“In these cases, the role has been seen as so valuable that the person cannot continue working.”

In addition, Leppäjärvi draws attention to the speed with which Sanoma announced Tuulensuu’s departure. The student party was on Saturday.

According to Leppäjärvi, the activity speaks of valuing the event and the students – it would also have been possible that the student party would not have been counted as a stakeholder event.

Leppäjärvi comment on the subject at a general level. He was interviewed before the subject association gave more details about the events on Monday.

In Leppäjärvi’s opinion, it is clear that students do not accept drunkenness as an explanation for bad behavior.

“It is no longer thought that anyone has different freedoms to behave badly.”

He also says that he has noticed that students in Haaga-Helia these days assume that people in a certain position are in control of their alcohol consumption.

The threshold for reporting inappropriate behavior has also changed, Leppäjärvi reflects.

“In the past, such events could have gone unreported.”

According to Leppäjärvi, however, what is essential is not how much alcohol has been drunk, but what the drinking has led to.

On the other hand, Leppäjärvi reflects on the rigor of the editor-in-chief’s job.

“Of course, you can wonder how tough those dunes are and why the partying is so wild.”

of STT responsible editor-in-chief and previously served as chairman of the association of editors-in-chief Minna Holopainen does not want to directly comment on what happened.

However, Holopainen says that he is really sorry for everyone involved, especially the targets of the acts.

He doesn’t think that’s the case not only from the pressures related to the position of editor-in-chief or the party culture prevailing in the media industry, but from a wider social phenomenon.

“Openness has increased. The media treats its own in the same way as others”, Holopainen assesses.

Today, those in a position of power are expected to behave better than others. In the past, it might have been the other way around.

Holopainen sees that #metoo has played a big role in this. Improper behavior is not only whispered about, it is investigated and dealt with.

Yet these events as well as kohu economy minister Mika Lintilän (central) alcohol consumption can also lead to good things. It can be concluded from the discussion that Finns’ attitude towards alcohol consumption has changed.

“This can be salutary. The events are unpleasant, but the commotion can promote discussion about what we consider acceptable in society. Mistakes related to alcohol consumption are no longer overlooked.”

Aamulehti and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the Sanoma group. Sanoma is the majority owner of STT.