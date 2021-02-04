Media | Erta Yläjärvi, editor-in-chief of Iltalehti, will move to Hufvudstadsbladet

Yläjärvi will be transferred to the Swedish-language magazine Hufvudstadsbladet by September 2021.

Iltalehti editor in chief Erja Yläjärvi will leave his position and become editor-in-chief of Hufvudstadsbladet, Alma Media says in a press release. Yläjärvi will move to the Swedish-speaking Hufvudstadsbladet by September 2021.

Erja Yläjärvi has worked at Iltalehti since 2018.

He joined Iltalehti from the position of Editor-in-Chief of Helsingin Sanomat. In 2012–2013, he was the editor-in-chief of Kouvola and Kymen Sanomat, and before that he was, among others, STT-Lehtikuva’s news manager, STT’s Brussels correspondent, journalist for Central Finland’s media policy and a foreign journalist for Central Finland.

Iltalehti Acting from 4 February, the editor-in-chief of the magazine will be the editor-in-chief Perttu Kauppinen.

“The professionalism of Iltalehti’s editorial work in rapid news work is in a class of its own, and leading such a work community has been a great privilege. During the exceptional demand for content has become increasingly important, and I’m sure Iltalehti continue the good progress under the leadership of the new editor, “says Erja Yläjärvi release.

Evening newspaper published by Alma Media. Hufvudstadsbladet is published by KSF Media.

Acting editor-in-chief of Hufvudstadsbladet since 2006 Susanna Landor left his post at the turn of the year.