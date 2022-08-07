Media | Donald Trump was replaced by Joe Biden, and CNN’s audience numbers collapsed – Now the troubled channel is trying to erase the label of a liberal channel

The year of the major US cable news channel CNN has included the scandalous departures of the top anchor and the president, a change in the ownership structure, and a one-month venture into the streaming market worth hundreds of millions.

television channel CNN is best known in Europe for its big news machine, which rotates like a machine around the clock, from different parts of the world.

It last showed its claws after Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February. Soon after the war broke out, CNN reporters and cameramen were in different parts of Ukraine. Sometimes the channel’s news broadcasts just stopped in the studio when the previous correspondent was replaced by another.

Some of the channel’s editors, such as Brit Matthew Chance, became phenomena on social media with their war reporting. Many may remember the video where Chance puts on a shrapnel vest during a live broadcast on a Kiev rooftop in the first moments of the Russian invasion. Or the clip where Chance shows the traces left by the battle live and notices an unexploded grenade on the ground next to him.

US channel has received praise for its reporting on the war in Ukraine, but at home the last year has been turbulent for it.

In December of last year, CNN reported that they had fired For Chris Cuomo, who was one of the channel’s most famous and visible anchors. Cuomo was deemed to have violated the channel’s journalistic standards when he helped his older brother, former New York state governor Andrew Cuomoto defend himself in public against accusations of harassment.

In February, there was a CNN director by Jeff Zucker time to go. Zucker, who spent nine years at the helm of the company, was kicked out of the company when his relationship with one of CNN’s other senior executives was revealed. Zucker was replaced as the channel’s president last time The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – worked in the talk show Chris Licht.

of The New York Times According to (NYT), the lawyers of Cuomo, who was fired a few months earlier, brought up the Zucker affair in an attempt to extort severance pay from the company for their client.

March at the end of the year, CNN launched its new streaming service, CNN+, for which it had recruited big names from other US media fields. However, that time was short.

CNN’s parent company Warner Media and another media and entertainment giant Discovery merged in early April.

CEO of the new Warner Bros Discovery company David Zaslav came from the Discovery side, and was famously skeptical about the chances of success of CNN+, opened in the middle of the merger process.

Just a couple of weeks later, the new parent company announced that it would shut down the streaming service on April 30th, just about a month after it opened.

According to media reports, the streaming adventure, which fell victim to corporate restructuring and lower-than-expected viewership, cost the company $300 million.

Corporate structure in addition to the changes and personnel mix-up, the core of the company’s business is causing concern. NOW said on Tuesday that CNN’s earnings this year are falling below a billion dollars for the first time in years.

The newspaper bases its information on the estimate of the financial information company S&P, according to which CNN’s profit will drop to just under 957 million dollars this year at this rate. If the estimate is correct, CNN’s profit would fall below one billion dollars for the first time since 2016.

CNN’s reputation in the US is different than in Europe. In addition to being a news machine, it is known – perhaps even better – for programs where star anchors read the news, but also comment on it. Chris Cuomo, who was fired from the company, did exactly this kind of program, for example.

Opinionated news programs have been politically oriented before, but political positions came to the fore Donald Trump’s during the presidency. Many considered CNN a liberal counterforce to the conservative Fox News channel, whose similar programs are colored by political views perhaps even more than CNN.

The bifurcation of the news channels describes the division of the liberal and conservative communities of the United States even further apart, during the Trump presidency.

As a byproduct of the conflict of values, the viewership numbers of the TV channels did, however, rise. An unpredictable Twitter president and loud arguments between the extremes were an excellent way to keep people tuned to the news broadcasts day after day.

Cable channels viewership numbers have fallen from the peaks during Trump’s presidency across the board, but especially CNN’s viewership numbers have fallen.

Economic magazine Forbes reported Tuesday that in July CNN was a distant third among U.S. cable channels. In prime time, it gathered an average of 731,000 viewers, which is 15 percent less than a year earlier.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper on his State of the Union program.

Statistics the clear number one is the conservative Fox News, which averaged more than 2.1 million prime-time viewers in July. Second is MSNBC, which averaged 1.3 million prime-time viewers.

According to Forbes, Fox News’ July number decreased by one percent from a year ago, and MSNBC’s number by two percent.

Averaged throughout the day, Fox News drew 1.35 million viewers in July, MSNBC 765,000 and CNN 541,000. Fox News’ viewership increased by 13 percent year-over-year, but MSNBC’s viewership decreased by 1 percent and CNN’s by 15 percent.

Viewership numbers are important to CNN, as most of its income comes from long-term subscription contracts with cable television companies and traditional television advertising, an analyst at the American bank Wells Fargo tells NYT Steve Cahall.

According to Cahall, advertisers are mainly interested in the size of a channel’s total audience when they make decisions about spending their money.

According to media reports, Licht, who became the head of CNN, has, despite this, told the channel’s employees that they don’t have to worry about the channel’s viewership numbers.

According to the NYT, Licht said in his first week that CNN would generate revenue by selling advertisers the channel’s “untainted” brand, not just the size of its audience.

“I don’t want the producers to make decisions based on what gets the ratings,” Licht said.

News site Axios reported back in Februarythat the CEO of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, considers the credibility of the channel more important than its viewership numbers.

According to the site, Licht and Zaslav agreed that CNN has been chasing prime-time viewership at the expense of the channel’s brand. The men also wanted to reduce politically oriented content, especially in prime time, move the channel more politically central and focus on the channel’s strong news apparatus.

According to Axios, an example of this is the coverage of the Russian attack. That is, the huge news machine that goes in large numbers to wherever it is happening and reports so extensively that it is difficult for anyone else to compete against it.

Otherwise saying: the new management wants to bring CNN in the US closer to what is thought of the channel in Europe.

“If the strategy reaches more people – i.e. produces better viewership numbers – it’s probably better business. If it reaches fewer people, if the middle ground turns out to be a niche in today’s America, it’s a less good business strategy,” Wells Fargo analyst Cahall tells NYT.