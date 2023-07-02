The media sector has enjoyed the attention and support of our wise leadership since the early stages of the establishment of the UAE, as it is an important partner in the process of construction, development, progress and prosperity that the country witnessed. The leader of the blessed march, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is the first supporter of the Emirati media with guidance and care. And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has several initiatives in support of the Emirati media, which continues the march based on its national constants and devoting the lofty message by highlighting the achievements and gains of the Union, strengthening the national identity and defending the image of the Emirates. In the face of any tendentious campaigns to undermine the bright image of the country, “Zayed Al-Khair” narrated the inspiring story of the Emirates, and he was a mirror of the homeland with his credibility and the quality of his content with all honesty, professionalism and professionalism.

Today, the UAE media is moving towards new horizons, and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Emirates Media Council, directs to work on preparing a comprehensive strategy to develop the sector and support the growth of creative industries to keep pace with the rapid developments, with the aim of “enhancing its competitiveness and contribution to the economic system, and expanding its presence in regional and international forums ».

Directives stem from the great hopes, aspirations and responsibilities of the UAE media as it sails towards the next fifty years towards leadership and leadership as always.

During the meeting of the Emirates Media Council, which the council held under its chairmanship at Qasr Al Watan recently, he stressed “the need to involve all concerned government and private entities, to study and discuss their proposals and perceptions regarding the future of the media sector in the country, to unify visions and harmonize directions, policies and requirements that support the development of the media work system and enhance its efficiency.” ». He stressed, “The need for the new strategy to be based on the constants of the state and the vision of the wise leadership, since the media sector is a system that reflects the state’s identity, its civilized messages, and its development goals.”

The meeting also discussed the legislation regulating the sector, and the objectives of media programs and initiatives aimed at developing the media, especially those related to media and creative cadres, motivating their successes and developing their skills, to contribute to enhancing their role in the success of the media sector, according to the best international media trends. Development is a characteristic of those who dream of excellence, so that the name of the Emirates, its flag and its media remain at the forefront, and this is what the expected new strategy will carry for us, and good luck to all.