Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, opened yesterday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center the activities of the second edition of the World Media Congress Exhibition and Conference, which continues. Three days, organized by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Capital Events Company, affiliated with the ADNEC Group.

The discussions of the first day of the Media Congress focused on a number of topics of interest to the media, especially those related to climate change issues, the role of the media in supporting the goals of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will host at the end of this month, and the role of government communications in educating the public about issues. Climate change.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan delivered a speech in which he stressed that the UAE, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, values ​​​​the values ​​of honesty, clarity, commitment and dedication to the public interest, and that media and technology have become Thanks to the directives of His Highness and his wise leadership, it is one of the main areas of economic activities and growth in the UAE, which is constantly working to create and support opportunities that enhance creativity, innovation and the role of media in society and contribute to expanding the scope of the benefits of technology in our daily lives.

He praised the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, in supporting the media sector, which stems from His Highness’s deep understanding of the power of the media in shaping attitudes and perceptions, a support that was the primary and effective factor in holding the World Congress. To regularly inform the media in Abu Dhabi and ensure its importance and continued success.

He said that the participation of this large gathering of media sector leaders and officials of media institutions around the world in this international event reflects our collective aspirations and our deep desire to provide the media around the world with excellence and strength, pointing out that the media can enhance international cooperation, exchange basic values ​​and interests, and help appreciate… Human achievement in a way that transcends boundaries of nationality, race, religion and culture.

He stressed that the success of the media industry is vital for the future growth of the information society, as this helps in promoting human well-being, peace and international understanding, while the success of these efforts requires investment in the education and development of media professionals and communication experts, and cooperation and coordination in combating misleading information and fake news, while at the same time ensuring access to… The benefits of new forms of delivery of information are widely discussed, while issues of technological infrastructure, computer knowledge and skills, and communications policies must be continually discussed and resolved.

He called for the need to address issues related to social media, as it opens new worlds for us as individuals and creates a new set of global links for knowledge exchange, education without borders, international dialogue and public policy.

The World Media Congress provides an ideal platform for international companies wishing to enter the media industry markets in the Gulf, Middle East, and North Africa regions, and provides media institutions in different regions of the world the opportunity to learn about the reality of the media industry in the region and the world, and to formulate a forward-looking vision for the future of this industry, which has become a major catalyst for development. Sustainable communities.

The UAE’s independent climate change accelerators announced the launch of the new interactive Climate Call platform, to generate, propose and support innovative climate ideas and solutions from around the world.

Those wishing to participate can submit their ideas, which include proposing new approaches and complete or partial solutions to three global climate challenges: food security, water scarcity, and renewable energy.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, said in a speech to the World Media Congress 2023: “Climate change is a challenge that has no borders, so it requires solutions that transcend all borders, and therefore… Most of our efforts in the UAE’s independent climate change accelerators stem from our firm conviction that the communities most vulnerable to climate change must be included in the global decision-making process, especially youth and citizens of the Global South.”

She added: “The Climate Call platform will be a platform for these communities and available to everyone. It is a comprehensive platform for sharing promising ideas, cooperating to find possible solutions, and ultimately obtaining tangible support to develop and implement ideas that can contribute to achieving real positive progress for our planet. It is important that we enable everyone to participate in the climate change process.”

In the pilot phase of the Climate Call platform, more than 200 young people and university students participated in a series of “hackathon” activities, which resulted in more than 70 ideas being presented through three challenges.

For his part, Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency “WAM” and Chairman of the Supreme Committee Organizing the Activities of the World Media Congress, called, during his keynote speech at the opening of the World Media Congress, for concerted efforts to deliver targeted media messages and enrich constructive digital content.

He said that the World Media Congress brings together officials and experts to shape the future of the media industry, and provides an important space to discuss contemporary challenges facing various sectors and fields of media.

Al-Raisi called for working together to invest in opportunities towards applying the best professional practices in multiple media sectors, and to work and think together to confront the challenges produced by modern communication technologies.

The first dialogue session at the World Media Congress discussed the role of government communications in educating the public about climate change issues and the opportunities and successful experiences in this regard, coinciding with the UAE’s approaching hosting of the COP28 conference.

The session was attended by the Minister of Communications of Costa Rica, Jorge Rodriguez, the Media Advisor to the President of the Republic of Serbia, Rojana Veseljevic, and the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese People’s Daily, Wang Yibiao.

Jorge Rodriguez said: “We have experiences in Costa Rica in the field of climate change by investing in spaces positively,” noting the pivotal role of the media in shaping future features of environmental protection. He added that as part of our efforts to confront climate change, Costa Rica has allocated 20% of its area as green land to preserve the environment.

For her part, Rozana Veseljevic praised the close relations between the UAE and Serbia within the framework of climate action and confronting climate challenges, through raising awareness of environmental issues through the media, in addition to the role of education in achieving the desired goals of spreading environmental awareness.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese People’s Daily, Wang Yibiao, said: “The media has a role in confronting climate challenges through various experiences, positions, and stories presented to preserve the environment, while creating new environmentally friendly opportunities, ensuring green development in neighborhoods and villages in China, and focusing on the most important natural resources.” Exploiting it in the media sector and developing it with community participation.”

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi confirmed, during his participation in a dialogue interview within the activities of the first day of the World Media Congress, moderated by Emirati journalist Faisal bin Hariz, and held under the title “In light of my journey into space,” that “the country’s wise leadership paved the way for the people of the Emirates to succeed and excel.” It provided us with all forms of support and care in order to achieve qualitative achievements for the country.”

Al Neyadi touched on his historic mission, “Zayed’s Ambition 2,” and the most important experiences he went through on board the International Space Station during six months in a mission considered the longest in the Arab world. He explained that his dream since childhood was to become a pilot and he chose to study the field of engineering and benefited greatly during his work in this field for 20 years. He added, “The dream starts from childhood, and we must develop it and invest in opportunities to achieve success and excellence.”

Mohamed Al-Mulla: The media is a strategic partner for all state initiatives

The CEO of Dubai Media Incorporated, Mohammed Al Mulla, stressed that the media sector is a strategic partner for all initiatives launched by the state, noting at the same time that sustainability is a rich legacy in the UAE, and this issue has received support and care over the decades.

He said, during his participation in a key session within the activities of the first day of the World Media Congress under the title “Green Media,” that the term “green media” is concerned with media treatment of environmental issues, and educating and implanting a culture of sustainability among members of society.

He added that the UAE’s efforts in the sustainability file began more than 35 years ago. In 1989, the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer was signed, and in 2005 the country ratified the Kyoto Protocol, and 10 years later in 2015 the country signed the Paris Agreement, and in the year Under the directives of the wise leadership, the year 2023 was declared the Year of Sustainability, coinciding with the country’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year in Expo City Dubai.

He explained that the UAE has a firm commitment to the sustainability file, which is one of the pillars of its national agenda, and the selection of the country to host the Conference of the Parties was the result of these efforts, in addition to the world’s confidence in the country’s ability to manage the climate file with high efficiency.

He said: “In the UAE, we have many pioneering projects in the field of clean, renewable energy and sustainability, and our role at the media level is to highlight these efforts and highlight the UAE’s success story in all fields.”

He explained that the media is part of the strategy for shaping the future, and such files need a distinct narrative from the media to best highlight them.

He stressed that the media today possesses tools that did not exist previously, and the media sector is now able to put the recipient at the heart of the event, in addition to the fact that with the momentum of social media, the media has become easily accessible to the mind and heart of the recipient.

77 speakers from 18 countries

More than 77 speakers representing media leaders from 18 countries will participate in the conference sessions. It will include 36 main sessions that will address several main topics, including: environmental media and sustainability; Youth participation in the future of media, and training and development in the field of media work.

“Athar”… Effective communication between “Identity”, the media and customers

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security launched the “Athar” media center at the Authority to prepare and produce the Authority’s media and awareness materials, and achieve effective communication between the Authority, the media, and customers in a way that meets their aspirations, improves the quality of life of society, and reflects the media identity of the UAE and the institutional identity of the Authority. The center was launched on the sidelines of the current session of the World Media Congress Exhibition and Conference.

The Director General of the Authority, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, confirmed that the launch of the Athar Media Center at the Authority aims to achieve effective communication between the three parties of the media process, namely the Authority, customers and the media, and to produce a civilized and modern institutional media message characterized by clarity and transparency to raise the level of awareness among customers and community members about the services system. Provided by the Authority, then enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness in this field.