Trump Media & Technology Group plummeted on the New York stock exchanges on Monday. A stock exchange document showed that former President Donald Trump's media company suffered a net loss of more than $58 million last year. The parent company of social media platform Truth Social made its debut on the Nasdaq last week.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
00:50
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Media #company #Donald #Trump39s #stock #market #plummets #promising #start
Leave a Reply