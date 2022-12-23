Media companies | Michael Bloomberg is considering buying the publisher of the WSJ or The Washington Post

The billionaire and founder of the financial news agency Bloomberg plans to grow his media empire.

of New York former mayor and founder of the financial news agency Bloomberg Michael Bloomberg80, is considering media deals that, if realized, would form a completely superior financial media group, says the news site Axios.

Billionaire Bloomberg has expressed interest in buying either Dow Jones, the publisher of The Wall Street Journal, or The Washington Post, an unnamed source close to Bloomberg told Axios.

To the source according to Bloomberg, he is willing to buy either item, even if the Dow Jones trades are more profitable from his point of view.

Dow Jones publishes, among other things, the best-known and most trusted financial magazine in the United States, The Wall Street Journal, and the Market Watch website.

Michael Bloomberg is said to be close to the owner of News Corp, the parent company of Dow Jones Rupert Murdoch’s with. However, according to a source who spoke to Axios, Bloomberg has not yet informed Murdoch of its purchase intentions.

Bloomberg is also in good terms with the owner of The Washington Post By Jeff Bezos with, even though the men are not close friends with each other.

According to an Axios source, Bloomberg has been tossing around the idea of ​​owning the newspaper primarily because he hopes to merge it with the Bloomberg news agency. The resulting financial media giant would form a significant challenger to The New York Times.

Bloomberg became known in the United States as the founder of the media company that bears his name and as the popular mayor of New York.

Bloomberg served as the city’s mayor for three consecutive terms between 2002 and 2013. He took office only a few months after the devastating WTC attacks.

Initially, even the former president of the United States was supporting Bloomberg as mayor Donald Trump. Relations between Bloomberg and Trump have cooled since then.

Bloomberg was elected mayor as a Republican, but became unaffiliated in 2007. In 2020, he filed for the Democratic presidential nomination, but dropped out and endorsed For Joe Biden.

According to Forbes, the value of Bloomberg’s assets is just under 77 billion dollars, or about 72 billion euros.