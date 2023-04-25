Media | CNN anchor Don Lemon fired: “I’m appalled”

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
“I would have imagined that someone in management would have understood to tell me about it directly,” writes Don Lemon, who was fired. According to CNN, Lemon is not telling the truth.

American Well-known anchor of the CNN channel Don Lemon has been separated. Lemon announced this in a post on the messaging service Twitter in the update.

He managed to work at CNN for 17 years. He said he found out about his departure this morning from his agent.

“I am dismayed. I would have imagined that someone in the management would have understood to tell me about it directly,” writes Lemon.

CNN itself writes on Twitter, that what Lemon said is not true. According to the channel, “Lemon was given the opportunity to meet with management, but instead he ended up posting a statement on Twitter.”

In his most recent position, Lemon hosted the CNN This Morning program Poppy Harlow’s and Kaitlan Collins with. He took part in the broadcast on Monday.

Variety media told at the beginning of April about allegations that Lemon treated his female colleagues inappropriately.

From early spring, he too stated in a live broadcast, that a politician in his fifties Nikki Haley is no longer in her prime and that the woman is at her best in her 20s, 30s or maybe even 40s. The comments drew a lot of criticism.

Lemon says In his Twitter update, he hadn’t received any indication so far that he couldn’t continue his work.

CNN reported on Lemon’s departure statement Monday evening. In the statement, the CEO Chris Licht thanked Lemon for the past years and wished him all the best in the future.


