Media | CEO Susan Duinhoven is satisfied with Sanoma’s result, learning activities are the main reason for the seasonal variation of the result

Learning activities already account for half of Sanoma’s net sales and more than half of the result.

Media company In January – March, Sanoma’s net sales increased to EUR 210 million from EUR 188 million a year ago. Much of the growth was due to acquisitions.

The operating profit in January – March was a loss of ten million euros. One year earlier, the operating result for January – March was a loss of EUR 8 million.

Sanoma kept its guidelines unchanged throughout the year. The company expects net sales for the current year to be EUR 1.2–1.3 billion and an operating profit margin excluding amortization of acquisition costs of 14–16 percent.

Managing director Susan Duinhoven was pleased with the result despite the slight decline in earnings.

“This was a good start to the year. The triple quarter is the most important for us in terms of results, and correspondingly the figures for the beginning of the year are seasonally weak for us. With that in mind, we can be pleased with this result. ”

Sanoman learning activities are the main reason for the seasonality of the result. A large part of Sanoma’s study materials are aimed at primary school students and secondary school students. The materials are typically sold in the fall.

Sanoma has been selling learning materials for twenty years, but has grown in the industry in recent years, especially driven by acquisitions. Last year, Sanoma acquired the Spanish Santillana, which has a turnover of more than EUR 100 million.

Last year, Learning Content and Services generated a turnover of EUR 499 million and an operating profit of EUR 96 million, excluding amortization of acquisition costs.

As Sanoma has at the same time acquired learning companies and divested the media in Central Europe, among others, the relative share of learning activities in Sanoma has increased significantly. Last year, learning activities already accounted for about half of Sanoma’s total net sales and accounted for about two-thirds of operating profit.

According to Duinhoven, learning materials are quite a stable industry, so they fit well alongside media that depend on economic cycles. According to him, Sanoma can spend another 300–400 million euros on acquisitions, and acquisitions are being sought especially in the educational content market.

Message has canceled some of the summer festivals, such as Raumanmeren Juhannus and Hyvinkää Rockfest. However, not all the events of the summer have been canceled, as the company is waiting for the vaccination schedule to be clarified and the authorities to follow the guidelines.

“We don’t expect the summer events to make a difference, because even if they do take place, there will still be a lot of uncertainty about the number of participants and other arrangements.”

Advertising sales decreased by four per cent year-on-year in January – March, although Korona only began to affect last year’s advertising sales in March. Finland’s economic outlook has shown promising signs in recent weeks, and Duinhoven is cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the rest of the year.

“Last year was very exceptional and this year will also be very special. It makes comparison and prediction difficult. Nevertheless, if the economy starts to pick up towards the end of the year, I also expect the advertising market to follow. ”

