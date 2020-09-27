MADRID (dpa-AFX) – In view of the drastically increasing number of corona infections in the greater Madrid area, the Spanish government is checking, according to media reports, to largely seal off the capital against the will of the regional government. This will then be inevitable if the regional government does not give in and take the measure itself, reported the newspaper “El País” and the television station RTVE on Saturday evening, citing government circles. The laws would allow that in the event of an acute health crisis.

A crackdown by the left-wing central government against the conservative regional government could, however, considerably intensify the already very aggressive ongoing dispute between the two camps. There was initially no official confirmation of the plans.

The conservative regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso has so far refused to largely seal off the city because of the consequences for the economy. On Friday, contrary to the urgent advice of the left central government, she had only partially cordoned off eight other areas of the city with particularly high corona values. This order has been in effect for 37 areas since Monday. Health experts criticize these measures taken so far as inadequate and ineffective.

The infection numbers for Madrid are extreme and have made the city the center of the corona pandemic in Western Europe. According to the figures from Friday, 721 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants were registered within 14 days. For the whole of Spain this value is 282, in Germany only 13 per seven days.

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa had already called on the regional government on Friday to take more effective measures. On Saturday he repeated the request more emphatically. “The situation in Madrid is complicated and poses a serious risk,” he warned. “Difficult weeks are ahead of us. This is an epidemiological fight against the virus, not an ideological one,” emphasized the socialist./ro/DP/he