Media | Central Finland got permission to buy, among others, Karjalainen

With the sale, Punamusta Media will give up its media business.

Competitive- and the Consumer Agency (KKV) has approved the transaction by which the Keskisuomalainen group buys the media business of the Punamusta Media group. The deal includes Karjalainen, Punamusta Paikallismediat, which appears in Joensuu, and Karelia Viestintä. With the transaction, Punamusta Media will give up its media business.

The purchase price is 8.5 million euros. The companies employ approximately 90 people.

In addition to the local radio stations Karjalainen and Karjalainen Syke, the local newspapers Outokummun Seutu, Pielisjokiseutu, Pogostan Sanomat, Ylä-Karjala, Lieksan Lehti and Parikkalan–Rautjärven Sanomat and the city newspaper Karjalan Heili are part of the deal. Keskisuomalainen and Punamusta Media reported on the deal at the end of January.

Keskisuomalainen considers the store a continuation of the group's growth strategy. Punamusta Media, on the other hand, focuses on print, visibility, and digital business.