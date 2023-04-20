Media | Buzzfeed is shutting down its news operations

As early as 2022, Buzzfeed said it would reduce its news operations and reduce staff.

American the media company Buzzfeed’s news site Buzzfeed News is closed. The company is said to have informed its staff about this on Thursday.

The matter is reported by several media, among others CNN and The Independent.

In his message to the staff, the CEO of Buzzfeed By Jonah Perett is said to have stated that the termination of Buzzfeed’s news operations is part of a company-wide 15 percent workforce reduction.

According to The Independent, the termination of the company’s news operations will affect approximately 180 employees.

“Because layoffs have to be made in almost all departments, we have decided that the company can no longer continue to fund Buzzfeed News as an independent organization,” Peretti said, according to CNN.

In the year Founded in 2006, Buzzfeed has built its operations especially on so-called viral articles, i.e. articles that spread on social media. The company cooperates with Meta, Facebook’s parent company, among others.

Large shareholders already in 2022 demanding that Buzzfeed end its news operations. At the time, Buzzfeed said it was reducing its loss-making news operations and reducing its staff.

Peretti has reportedly announced that Buzzfeed-owned Huffpost and Buzzfeed.com will open several positions for former employees of Buzzfeed’s news operations.

“Going forward, we will have one news brand at Huffpost that is profitable and has a loyal front-page audience,” Peretti added.