The brother of the head of the republic of North Ossetia, Kazbek Bitarov, died, his body was found at home. Writes about it RIA News, referring to the press service of the head and government of the region.

“He’s gone,” the agency was told.

The press service did not specify the circumstances of the death. Meanwhile, the Baza publication in its Telegram channel claims that the man committed suicide.

We will remind, in December last year in Kabardino-Balkaria, there was a fatal accident involving Bitarov. A man, driving a Toyota Land Cruiser, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a car in which a family with two children was traveling. The accident killed four people, the driver of the foreign car was not injured.

It should be noted that the examination did not reveal alcohol in the blood of Kazbek Bitarov. On the fact of the incident, the investigators opened a criminal case.