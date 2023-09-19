Media | Britti-Vogue has a new editor-in-chief – the industry is speculating whether Anna Wintour gave Edward Enninful a “kick to the top”

Chioma Nnadi is the first black female editor-in-chief of the magazine, which is also called the fashion bible.

Nnadi, who was born in London, is moving to New York-based Vogue.com. Having worked at Vogue for 13 years, Nnadi has written many of Vogue’s cover stories in recent years, including About Rihanna, About Cara Delevingne and From Erykah Badu. He is also one of the hosts of Vogue’s The Run-Through podcast.

Vogue got its first black editor-in-chief in 2017, when was elected to the management of British Vogue Edward Enninful. Enninful brought British Vogue into the modern age using models representing different skin tones and different sizes.

In June, Enninful left his position. Vogue announced that Enninful will continue in an international advisory role, where he is supposed to grow Vogue’s international brand.

It was rumored in the industry that Enninful’s “promotion” was in fact “kicked up” and that it was due to Enninful and Vogue’s international powerhouse, US Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour of disagreements. of The Sunday Times sources cited by Enninful believed that she would soon be cast as Wintour.

Enninful’s and his predecessors’ title was “Editor-in-Chief”, but Nnad’s title is “Chief Content Officer”, which has been seen as a significant change in the industry. That puts Nnad well below Wintour on the value scale.

“Do I feel pressure? Of course I feel pressure, it’s Vogue,” said Nnadi For The Guardian. “Being in Vogue still has meaning, influence. [Ja koen paineita] Because of Edward. He was a pioneer. It’s not just about working in a magazine, it’s about participating in a cultural conversation.”

Nnadi will take up his post on October 9.