Former British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab will step down from the House of Commons after the next general election. The British newspaper The Telegraph has seen letters from Raab to the chairman of his local Conservative Association. In it, the former deputy prime minister writes that he is resigning because of the pressure his work has placed on his family. The British channel Sky News also reports about his imminent departure.

“In recent years I have become increasingly concerned about the pressure this job puts on my young family,” the newspaper quotes from the letters. “I will continue to fulfill all my responsibilities to my constituents and provide all my support in campaigning so that we win next year. I am sure we can do that under the leadership of the Prime Minister.”

The conservative politician announced last month that he was stepping down as deputy prime minister and minister of justice after being accused of bullying. He then said he would stay on as a member of the British House of Commons.

Independent investigation found that Raab misbehaved. The report states that he was guilty of ‘unreasonable and persistently aggressive behaviour’, abuse of power and working methods that can be considered intimidating at various times and in various senior positions. He would also have slammed employees by calling their work ‘totally worthless’ and ‘dramatic’, although according to the researcher that was not bad enough to really speak of misconduct. Raab himself disagreed with the findings. Nevertheless, he left because, in his own words, he had no choice.

It is not yet known when the next general election will be in the United Kingdom. The latest date for elections to be held is January 2025. However, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would aim for elections in autumn 2024.