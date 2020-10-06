Media | Black box tickets can still be transferred – HS’s popular live journalism evenings continue in March

Ticket exchange policies for canceled performances vary by theater.

Helsinki Popular organized by messages Flight recorder performances will continue next time next March.

This fall’s performances were supposed to kick off this week, but already earlier all the evenings of live journalism for the rest of the year were canceled due to the corona situation.

The premiere of the Black Box 16 performance to be seen in the spring will take place at the National Theater in Helsinki on March 9. There will be a total of 13 performances at the National Theater, Turku City Theater and Tampere Workers’ Theater in the spring.

Canceled performance ticket exchange practices vary by theater.

At the National Theater, autumn tickets will be exchanged until December 15th. Tickets can be transferred to the March-April screenings, exchanged for a gift card, or refunded. For changes, you should contact the National Theater ticket shop or Lippu.fi, depending on which ticket you bought.

Changes will be made at the Turku City Theater until the end of November. If they have not yet exchanged their tickets, they can be transferred to the show on March 29 at 3 p.m. The same day evening show has already been sold. Tickets can also be refunded upon request. The theater has approached ticket buyers via email.

Tickets for a performance canceled at Tampereen Työväen Teatter can be exchanged for a theater gift card or refunded. In Tampere, too, the theater has approached ticket buyers by e-mail. The Spring Black Box will be seen in Tampere on April 19, and tickets will go on sale during October.

“Spring tickets for the show will be sold in accordance with the current restrictions of the authorities, ie well below half the normal number of seats. Of course, we will be monitoring the situation with the theaters as the spring performance season approaches, ”he says Tuomas Kaseva, one of the producers of the Black Box.

Helsingin Sanomat has been organizing Black Box performances since spring 2016. They have been visited by a total of more than 30,000 spectators.