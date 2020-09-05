In Bangladesh, 11 people were killed in the explosion of six air conditioners in a mosque, about 50 people were injured, reports Bdnews 24…

According to the agency, the incident took place on September 4 during the evening prayer. After the explosion in the mosque, windows flew out, ceiling fans burned out.

According to the preliminary version, the reason was the accumulation of domestic gas after a leak from the pipe.

Earlier it was reported that four people were killed in the explosion of a makeshift device in a mosque in western Kabul.