VIENNA (dpa-AFX) – Austria is to extend its hard lockdown by two more weeks until February 7th, as the APA news agency learned from negotiating circles on Saturday evening. Retail and gastronomy remained closed, schools continue to offer distance learning. Due to the virus mutation from Great Britain, which has now also been identified in Austria and is probably more contagious, experts have warned against opening steps too early. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced a press conference for Sunday morning.

From February 8, according to information from the APA, retailers as well as body-friendly service providers and museums should be allowed to open. In the future, visitors and customers will have to wear the particularly protective FFP2 masks there and keep them two meters more away. In mid-February, it is planned to reassess the situation for the catering, hotel and event organizers.

The most recent measures in Austria began in a lighter version at the beginning of November. The hard lockdown has been in effect again since December 26th, with exit restrictions around the clock. Trade – with the exception of necessary shops – as well as restaurants and hotels are currently blocked in Austria. Schools are also open to distance learning and only for emergency childcare.

On Saturday, experts and scientists also advocated compulsory work from home, the so-called home office, for everyone who can.

Even just three weeks after the start of the third hard lockdown in the Alpine republic, the number of new infections on Saturday was still more than 1700. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 7000 people have died from or with Covid-19 in Austria with its almost nine million inhabitants. / saw / DP / e.g.