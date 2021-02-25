Media | Australia passed a law that obliges technology waste to pay for the news it uses

The parties to the dispute reached a compromise on Tuesday that Facebook and Google should pay tens of millions of dollars to local media companies.

Australian Parliament has passed an internationally prominent law requiring technological waste to pay for Australian news content used on its platforms.

On Tuesday, Facebook’s Australian leader Will Easton said the company plans to lift its block on Australian news sites. The reason for this was that the country’s government and some giant reached an agreement in a dispute over the use of the news.

Last week, Facebook blocked Australian news sites and the sharing of their news on its service because of Australia’s new media law. Facebook’s decision provoked a great deal of criticism, as the service also blocked the Australian authorities ’pages.

According to the government, the recently passed law will ensure that media companies receive fair compensation for the news they produce.

Australian policymakers had accused companies that dominate online advertising of taking money from traditional media companies because technology giants had used news content for free.

Initially, the technology giants had opposed the planned law, fearing it would threaten the companies ’business models.

Fresh the law could potentially also serve as a global model for resolving disputes between technology giants and national decision-makers.

Indeed, Google wanted to avoid disputes in Australia leading to a precedent that would require companies to pay for links. This could even hamper the functionality of the company’s flagship search engine for years.

Compared to Google, Facebook is less dependent on news content.

Law has been criticized for punishing innovative companies, and some see the recently passed law as just an effort by traditional media struggling with financial difficulties to increase their own revenues.

Insiders in the technology sector feel that the law is, among other things, a media mogul Rupert Murdochin News Corpin drive. News Corp controls the local media landscape and has close ties to the Australian Conservative government.

Over the past decade alone, thousands of those working in journalism have lost their jobs in Australia and numerous media companies have ceased operations as revenues flow into the digital age.

49 percent of the money spent by Australian advertisers today goes to Google and 24 to Facebook, according to the Australian Competition Authority.