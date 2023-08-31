Several media outlets decided to block the web page tracking tool used by OpenAI, creator of ChatGPTwhich seeks to improve its artificial intelligence models.

The New York Times, CNN, the Australian broadcaster ABC and the press agencies Reuters and Bloomberg blocked access to GPTBotthe web page crawler launched on August 8.

Other French media followed, including France 24, RFI, Mediapart, Radio France and TF1.

“There is one thing that will not be tolerated: the unauthorized looting of content,” said the president of Radio France, Sibyle Veil, at a press conference on Monday.

GPTBot’s mission is to collect all the data and information from web pages to feed its artificial intelligence models (AI) generative.

But the Californian start-up, which has made public how its robot can be prevented from accessing a site’s data, is facing growing rejection of digital pages.

According to Originality.ai, a tool that detects plagiarismalmost 10% of the most important pages in the world denied access to GPTBot two weeks after its release.

Among them Amazon.com, Wikihow.com, Quora.com or the image bank Shutterstock. According to Originality.ai, the proportion of websites that ban access to GPTBot will increase by 5% per week.

Remuneration and transparency

“There is no reason for them to benefit from our content without counterparty”Laurent Frisch, director of digital strategy and innovation at Radio France, told AFP.

AI tools like the ChatGPT chatbot or DALL-E 2 imagers, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney They became very popular last year for their ability to generate a large amount of content from short text messages.

But the companies responsible for these tools, like OpenAI and Stability AI, are now facing a series of lawsuits from artists and authors who allege that their work has been stolen.

“Enough of being plundered by these companies that make a profit at the expense of our production,” complained Vincent Fleury, digital director of France Medias Monde, parent company of France 24 and RFI.

The directors of some French media outlets also expressed their concern about the possibility that their content might be associated with false information. They demand that discussions be opened with OpenAI and other AI companies.

“The media should be paid fairly. Our desire is to obtain licensing and payment agreements”declared Bertrand Gié, director of the news division of the daily Le Figaro.

First step

The Associated Press (AP) news agency paved the way in the United States by signing an agreement with OpenAI in July that It authorizes you to access its files since 1985 in exchange for having access to its technology and AI expertise.

OpenAI also committed to donating five million dollars to the American Journalism Projectan organization that supports local media, and another five million in credits to help implement AI technologies.

A consortium of media outlets, including AFP, the Associated Press and Gannett/USA Today, published an open letter in August urging AI company leaders to seek permission before using their text and images to generate content.

AFP