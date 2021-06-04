Dubai (Etihad)

Yesterday, Thursday, the Media and Marketing Committee of the West Asian Football Federation held its first meeting via visual communication technology, headed by Hamid Ahmed Al Tayer, member of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Football Association and Chairman of the Committee, with the participation of Abdulaziz Al-Afaleq from Saudi Arabia, Vice President, Mohsen Al-Habsi (Oman), Bassam Waweel ( Palestine), Mohammed Al Hammadi (Bahrain), Khaled Al Kuwari (Qatar), Moaz Al Khamisi (Yemen), Ahmed Kamel (Iraq), and Khalil Al Salem, Secretary General of the Federation.

Al Tayer welcomed the attendees and conveyed the appreciation of the members of the committee to the executive body of the West Asian Union for its confidence in their selection, which he considered an incentive to work to ensure the advancement of the media and marketing aspect of the union according to clear and specific strategies. Various frameworks and domains.

The meeting reviewed the organizational structure of the federation, and presented the historical information related to the marketing of the West Asian Football Federation championships over the previous years from 2001 to 2019, and the financial details derived from the marketing agreements concluded with many companies.

During the meeting, the efforts of the West Asian Football Association to activate the marketing aspect of digital broadcasting and to attract sponsors interested in this type of broadcasting, in addition to selling data for the West Asian Football Association championships, were emphasized.

The meeting also discussed many important proposals to enhance these strategies to be inclusive of all axes and integrated in a way that contributes to the delivery of the West Asia Media Union’s message to the widest segment, in addition to strengthening the marketing aspect in a way that parallels the union’s leading and pioneering role in the continent.