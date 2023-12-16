Media | An agreement was reached in the EU on a new media regulation – the provision facilitating spying on journalists was removed

The controversial mention of national security was removed in the negotiations.

16.12. 18:58

in the EU an agreement was reached on Friday on a significant regulation on media freedom.

In the negotiations between the Council consisting of member states and the European Parliament, an agreement was reached, which removed the previously criticized provision from the text of the regulation.

Some of the member states, led by France, had pushed for a regulation on a provision that would facilitate criminal investigations against journalists using spyware if the journalist is suspected of endangering national security. Euobserver– magazine, Finland was also in favor of this design.

Interest organizations in the media sector were concerned that the formulation in question would give the authorities broad powers to spy on journalists by roundly invoking national security. The European Parliament also objected to the mention of national security and pushed for a broader record.

In negotiations however, it was decided Politico ultimately included in the formulation according to which the regulation must respect the states' obligations.

“There is no mention of national security. Nothing,” said the Romanian MEP, according to the news agency AFP Ramona Strugariuwho acts as one of the presenters of the regulation in the parliament.

German MEP Sabine Verheye incensed that the agreement is an indication of the EU's commitment to free and multi-vocal media. According to Verheyen, the regulation allows spying on journalists only in connection with the investigation of serious crimes, and even then it requires a court decision on a case-by-case basis.

“It is not enough that the matter is somehow related to national security,” said Verheyen.

Setting is meant to strengthen media independence and pluralism. To ensure this, for example, requirements are set for the transparency of media companies' ownership, and media company mergers are limited.

Parliamentary according to the release, the text of the regulation also guarantees journalists a high level of source protection.

The draft regulation still requires the approval of the member states and the parliament, which is expected to happen during the beginning of the year.