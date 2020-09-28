Upgrade
Media | Alma plans to discontinue Metal Technology, History of Technology and Marketing & Advertising

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 28, 2020
in World
Alma The media says that it is planning to abolish Metal Technology, History of Technology and Marketing & Advertising. According to the company, the profitability development of publications is weak, which has been accelerated by the corona epidemic.

The negotiations are also based on the Alma Talent unit’s strategic shift to focus more strongly on the paid, digital media business.

“Marketing and advertising are very important industries for us, and we will strengthen the monitoring and analysis of them in Kauppalehti in the future,” says Alma Talent’s editor-in-chief Arno Ahosniemi in the bulletin.

The topics of Metal Technology and the History of Technology are to be dealt with in Technology & Economics.

According to the preliminary plan, the number of staff may be reduced by a maximum of ten person-years.

