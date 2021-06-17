Media | AlfaTV plans to list on the stock exchange soon – Harry Harkimo, Eero Lehti and Toivo Sukari became the new owners of the TV channel

Behind the TV channel, the company will next launch an audience broadcast. Funding is needed to increase news activity.

Television channel AlfaTV-owned Brilliance Communications will raise new funding to grow its own news business through two share issues.

The company said on Thursday that it had successfully completed the directed share issue and is now launching a public offering of up to three million euros, which will be attracted by the intention to list on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in four years.

Through a directed share issue, the company was re-owned by, among others, MP Liike Nyt Harry Harkimon and a former Coalition MP Eero Lehden companies. As private individuals, the owners of AlfaTV will be, among others, the entrepreneur of Masku Furniture House Toivo Sukari, Founded by Hesburger Heikki Salmela and the owner of a car dealership in Bayerncar Joni Nelimarkka.

The directed share issue reduced the Christian media organization IRR-TV’s stake in Brilliance Communications by 14 percent. In more detail, the company does not disclose the size of the new owners’ investments.

“Expanding news operations, increasing live broadcasts and increasing the offer of Asian Programs require capital. In addition to capital, the new owners bring with them both know-how and networking opportunities,” says AlfaTV’s Chief Operating Officer. Vesa Halonen in the bulletin.

The company will next launch an public offering starting on Saturday, in which the offered shares will represent 20 percent of the company’s share capital. The price of one share is 500 euros.

“We want to offer the people the opportunity to own a television channel,” Halonen says.

Government granted AltaTV a television license in 2017. The license is valid for 10 years.

The promotional channel says it reaches more than a million viewers a week. The company operates in a 2,200-square-meter television building in Kerava.

The software is based on discussion and current affairs programs as well as lifestyle, music, nature and sports programs. Christian content accounts for about three percent of the program map.