The media advisor to the presidency of the Libyan House of Representatives confirmed, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the House of Representatives will bear its responsibility as a legislative body towards obstructing these elections, in addition to amending some laws in order to facilitate the task before the Commission.

Al-Marimi commented on the formation of the Committee of Ten to lay down a political road map beyond December 24, saying: “What was circulated was incomplete announcements.”

He added, “What has been circulated so far about the committee was not issued within the official media institutions of the House of Representatives, such as the Media Department and the official website, or even by the parliament’s media advisors.”

And he indicated that the Council has not announced the formation of any committee so far, and what has been formed is a committee to follow up the progress of the parliamentary and presidential elections, noting that the Council will allocate the next session to hear the report of that committee on the Commission’s progress in the electoral process.

The Libyan parliament had closed the curtain on the state of uncertainty experienced by the Libyan street over the past weeks, about the electoral maturity that was scheduled to be held on Friday, when it announced a proposal to postpone the date by a month.