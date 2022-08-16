Media | According to the communication trainer, journalists have liked Sanna Marin, feminism and neo-spirituality so much that even the facts have not been checked

Katleena Kortesuo writes in her criticism of journalism that emotional reporting takes social discussion in the wrong direction.

The death of journalism -book has a misleading title, because it does not describe the death of journalism. Journalists will forgive the exaggeration, because the author of the media critical work Katleena Kortesuok forgive us our cliche headline. He finds them embarrassing and comical, but not the biggest problem with journalism.

Kortesuo is a communication trainer and a prolific non-fiction writer, according to his own description, a news addict and media addict.

He has had a personal touch with journalistic work by writing columns for, for example, Hämeen Sanomi and working as a background reporter for Alfa TV Corona liveprogram and Ylen Sannikkaprogram.

Based on domestic research, journalist interviews and his own observations, Kortesuo outlines the weaknesses that eat away at the public’s trust in the media.

One significant problem for him is journalists’ desire to improve the world more than to seek the truth.

Journalists professional ethics generally include the belief that finding out the facts is in itself an improvement of the world.

However, Kortesuo found journalists who think that a journalist can also be an activist in the issue he is writing about.

The author cites Ilona Tikkanen Haaga-Heliaa’s thesis, in which four activist-journalists reflected on their own role. One of them uses the term double agent himself.

“But as a journalist, I have actually written about Greenpeace there (in a local paper) when we had a volunteer camp a few years ago and it happened to be in the circulation area of ​​that paper. So then I wrote from the camp, that is, I was like a double agent.”

In journalism striving for independence, such a setup is considered completely unsustainable.

Divorce in accepting journalist activism, Kortesuo did not find it between media houses, but between generations of journalists. The author freehand draws a big hypothesis:

“The experienced knee was exposed to the postmodern world, where the complexity of things and hundreds of aspects are clearly and painfully visible. So an experienced journalist is ready to question his own point of view because it is not necessarily the truth. The experienced journalist generation chooses objectivity so that there is no need to choose one truth.”

“On the other hand, the young generation has grown up in the digital age, where there are without a doubt a hundred points of view for every thing, and that’s just fine. So it is enough to stick to your own map and sail towards your own star. It doesn’t have to be the star of others or a common star. Relativism is so advanced that when there are many truths, you can very well choose your own and act accordingly. The young generation of journalists chooses one truth so that there is no need to choose objectivity.”

An old-generation journalist can recognize himself, but the difference between the generations is certainly not sharp. Many young colleagues are also firmly committed to old-fashioned ideals.

Opinionated types of stories, such as columns and cultural criticism, are meant to express the author’s point of view, but news stories are primarily expected to find out the facts and present them in an equal manner.

According to the journalist’s instructions, the information in the stories must be checked, the public must be able to distinguish facts from opinions, and sources of information must be viewed critically.

Even in interviews, untrue facts should be identified. A good journalist asks the interviewee for justifications for the claims and views presented by him.

In Kortesuo’s opinion, in recent years, journalists have had some people and topics that they like so much that the interviewees have not been challenged and the facts have not been checked.

This has happened to him constantly, for example Sanna Marini, in the case of feminism and the so-called neo-spirituality. Kortesuo was hit by a lot of stories about witchcraft and horoscope enthusiasts, who were allowed to present their beliefs without questioning them in any way.

Kortesuo says she is a feminist and considers equality very important. In his opinion, it should be driven by solid facts. Normal criticality would strengthen feminism, says Kortesuo.

Modern journalism it is also strange that feelings have become news.

“For some reason, the media feels it is their job to tell how someone felt when someone else treated them in a certain way.”

Emotions are important because they guide us. However, Kortesuo fears that emotional news will take the discussion in a completely wrong direction.

It is easy to agree with Kortesuo’s remark that feeling is not nearly always right and is by no means a good criterion for social decision-making.

As examples of problems, Kortesuo also cites several Helsingin Sanomat articles. He has attached references at the end of the book, with which the reader can look up the stories and form his own view of the relevance of the criticism.

All this is important in Kortesuo’s framing, because journalism is necessary for a functioning democracy. Professional journalists are needed to obtain truthful information about world events and social decision-making, which enables citizens to form their own opinions and moral judgments.

Its readers want to do it themselves – not read in a magazine how they should approach the matter. Kortesuo emphasizes that the choice of solutions is the task of politics, not the media.

If the paper wants to promote a certain political trend or an interest group issue, it should announce its commitment openly. The future of the countryside is not criticized for the fact that it tells about the world from the perspective of agriculture and forestry.

Kortesuo warns that people will reject media in which their own circle of experience and point of view cannot be shown at all.

It will be a great misfortune for him if Finland turns out to be like the United States, where there is “the truth of CNN and the truth of Fox News” and each has its own separate audience.

“They no longer understand each other’s values, needs and wishes.”

Such polarization makes it even more difficult to solve all the problems of society.

It Kortesuo overlooks the fact that trust in the media in Finland is not unequivocally on the decline.

Reuters Institute In the Digital News Report survey Finns’ trust in the news has been low recently grown up. The share of Finns who trust the news was higher in this year’s survey than at any time since 2015.

Also borrowed by Kortesuo In the study of the University of Helsinki trust in Helsingin Sanom, Ilta-Sanom and Iltalehti had increased from 2007 to 2019, although it had decreased in Yleisradio and MTV.

The author also seems to take it for granted that magazine subscriptions are decreasing. Helsingin Sanomat’s total order volume has now increased for five years in a row.

To be improved however, there is, and constructive criticism is good.

Kortesuo also presents practical suggestions. The best of them is that each story would tell you on what basis the interviewees were chosen.

“I dream that right-wing, left-wing, liberal, conservative, atheist and believers can read the same magazine and trust it,” Kortesuo writes.

That’s an excellent goal.

Katleena Kortesuo: The death of journalism. Oak. 304 pp.