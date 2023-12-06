Brazil’s accession to OPEC+ during the climate conference was criticized and ended up overriding the international media’s sympathy for the proposal for the rich to pay for the preservation of the Amazon

Celebrated by the Brazilian media, the president’s participation Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at COP28, the main UN (United Nations) conference on climate, received little attention in international journalistic outlets in the United States, Europe and Latin America. The event was held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. Lula was in the country on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of December.

North American newspapers The New York Times It is The Washington Post they have practically not mentioned Lula in their editions since November 30th. The Brazilian president was mentioned in vehicles such as The Guardian, The Economist It is El País. There are mentions with some sympathy for the old Brazilian proposal for rich countries to pay for each hectare of land preserved in tropical forests. But this speech was overshadowed by the negative repercussion of Lula’s decision on Brazil’s accession to OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies), an expanded group of fossil fuel producing nations in general, precisely something antagonistic to what was being discussed in the COP28.

The newspaper The Guardian (United Kingdom), almost always sympathetic to Lula, published a critical text about the PT member. Says “any pretensions” that Brazilian president could have to be “broader climate leadership on cutting fossil fuels has been weakened” by the announcement that the country “plans to align itself more closely with the world’s largest oil cartel, OPEC”.

In general, what prevailed negatively in the news was Brazil’s entry into OPEC+. “The Brazilian president’s plans to approve new fossil fuel projects do not match his promise to reach the 1.5°C reduction target,” he wrote journalist Jonathan Watts in an analysis in the British Guardian.

In a report on the record participation of bankers and lobbyists at COP28, the Financial Times reported that energy executives were present in a Brazilian delegation, made up of almost 3,000 people.

Here is what the main foreign newspapers published:

O The New York Times (U.S) citedon November 30, that Brazil would be part of OPEC+.

A text published by the British Financial Times in December 1st cites the number of people that Brazil took to the COP, with executives from the energy area, and states that Lula “is among the most prominent national leaders present”.

O Financial Times also published two reports on Brazil before the Climate Conference. The 1st, of November 24thsays that Brazil “will propose financing plan to protect tropical forests at COP28” and cites Lula’s promises for the environment.

The 2nd text, from 30th of November, cites Lula’s promises for environmental protection and actions to stop deforestation in the Amazon. But, the newspaper says that “The country is also committed to major development of its oil industry, with the government aiming to transform Brazil into the world’s 4th largest producer of crude oil by 2029”.

The newspaper The Guardian (United Kingdom), always tending to be sympathetic to Lula and Brazil, published in December 2 a critical analysis of Lula. With the title “Lula’s attempt to call himself a climate leader at COP28 was undermined by OPEC’s decision”the text says that “any pretensions” that Lula might have to become “broader climate leadership on cutting fossil fuels has been weakened” by the announcement that the country “plans to align itself more closely with the world’s largest oil cartel, OPEC”.

The day before the analysis was published, December 1st, the The Guardian had published a text about King Charles III’s participation in COP28. At the end of the report, the newspaper mentions that Lula “called for more support from developed countries” and mentioned that Brazil would be part of OPEC+.

O El País (Spain), in its printed edition this Wednesday (Dec 6), features an opinion article written by Brazilian journalist Eliane Brum. In it, she questions whether Lula’s participation in COP28 can be classified as cynicism or mockery, given that Brazil wants to be an ecological power, but also increase oil production and participate in OPEC+. It is a hard blow against Brazilian international climate policy in a vehicle that tends to be sympathetic to the Lula administration.

O Washington Post (United States) practically does not mention Lula or Brazil in its recent editions. The country is mentioned in the printed edition of December 4th, in a generic report on emerging countries: “Half of the world’s population lives in Bangladesh, Brazil, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, China and India, where the average per capita gross domestic product is between 1/10 and 1/3 of that of advanced nations”.

O Wall Street Journal (United States) in report published on its website on November 30th and in the printed edition of December 1st, cites a speech by Minister Marina Silva (Environment) about forest fires in the Amazon.

O WSJournal published in his site on December 1st and in the print edition of the weekend a report on how the explosion of the carbon credit market helps Brazil recover its forests. But Lula is only mentioned once: “The administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose return to power in January was hailed by environmentalists, has revived Brazil’s pledge to reforest 46,000 square miles, an area the size of Pennsylvania, by 2030.”.

O Financial Times published on December 3, a text about the diminishing prospects for the European Union and Mercosur to finalize the trade agreement. The report cites the opposition of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron: “Macron cast uncertainty on the conclusion of the agreement after a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the UN COP28 climate summit on Saturday. The French leader said he was concerned about the lack of environmental targets”.

The magazine The Economist (United Kingdom) was friendly to Lula. Published 2 texts favorable to the PT member. One of November 28thsays that Lula “is determined to save the Amazon and Brazil’s reputation”.

The 2nd text, from December 2talks about forest protection and the plan “ambitious” that Brazil presented at COP28, but without elaborating on the feasibility of the Lulista project.

O Clarin (Argentina) published in its printed edition of December 2nd a text about COP28 in which it highlights the announcement of “more money” to countries most vulnerable to climate change. Lula is only mentioned at the end, when the publication lists some of the authorities present at the event.

In the printed edition of the following day, December 3, the Clarin published a text about Macron’s opposition to the agreement between the EU and Mercosur. The newspaper says that the French “throw a bucket of cold water” in Mercosur leaders such as Brazil and Argentina, even though Macron declared that he had “tuning” with Lula and denied that there had been fights with the Brazilian.

O site from the newspaper published this Wednesday (Dec 6) an article with the title “Climate change: Brazil did it and the next Summit will be in the Amazon”. This is a descriptive text about the next climate summit being scheduled for Pará. “Here it is said that Brazil seeks to draw attention and leave as a legacy a summit in defense of nature so that people become aware of what the Amazon, the lungs of the planet, means”reads the report.

O La Nation (Argentina) on December 3 brings a report on how conflicts between Ukraine and Russia and in the Middle East complicate climate action. In the text, the publication briefly cites Lula’s statements about the wars, citing the Brazilian’s sympathy for the Palestinians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In the printed edition of December 4, the La Nation cited the statements made on November 21 by the president of COP28, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber. He said that “there is no science” nor “no scenery” that justifies the progressive elimination of fossil fuels to limit global warming to 1.5°C. According to the newspaper, some oil-producing countries, such as Brazil, see it as impossible to completely eliminate the use of the input. O La Nation mentions Brazil’s entry into OPEC+.

The newspaper’s website published, on December 1st, a text sympathetic to Brazil and reported the 1st day of COP28. He says that Lula took a stand “as a Latin American protagonist” at the event and “arrived at the conference with singular strength”.

The British magazine The Economist talked about the proposal for rich people to pay for the preservation of forests. In an article, he endorses the project by saying that, although it is unlikely that Lula will be able to raise the desired amount, developed countries should invest in this direction in Brazil, under the argument that the population living in forest areas should have incentives to work in other areas without unbridled exploitation of the environment.

The proposal was also recorded in a report by the British Financial Timesin a tone favorable to the government. “After years of being considered an environmental villain under the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, Brasília is committed to demonstrating that it is combating climate change and that it can reap economic benefits by doing so”wrote the newspaper.