The blistering denouement of Formula 1, in which Max Verstappen won the world title in the last round, made the front pages of newspapers worldwide on Monday. The Dutch driver is hailed for his talent, although the way in which he got the chance to beat rival Lewis Hamilton is under discussion.

British newspapers are not finished talking about the judges decision to resume the race on the last lap, after the race was neutralized for several laps due to a crash by Nicholas Latifi. On the faster and less worn red tire, Verstappen passed Hamilton, who until then seemed on his way to his eighth world title. The Sun speaks of a “last lap robbery”, a theft in the last round, and corrupts the name of the winner into “Max Lastlaag”. The Daily Mirror quotes sports analysts Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker, who find the jury decision “a joke”. The duo does congratulate Verstappen, who has given the fans “a great season” and “cannot be blamed”.

At the French sports newspaper l’Equipe Verstappen appears on the front page with the text “Maximum madness”. According to the medium, the last Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi was a “dreamed final”. The Italian Gazzetta dello Sport calls Verstappen “the destined one” and emphasizes that Hamilton remains “a myth” even after his defeat. O Globo from Brazil states that the 2021 Formula 1 season “has everything to go down in history as a turning point for the sport”. The denouement is described as “an injection of euphoria” akin to “Marvel films filling movie theaters around the world.”

Dutch media

In the Netherlands rept The Telegraph from “Super Max”. According to the medium, the first world title is “just the beginning” and Verstappen has made history. It General Newspaper writes that “phenomenon” Verstappen is “the Cruijff of this generation” thanks to “the miracle of Abu Dhabi”. Also De Volkskrant compares the driver’s performance with that of legendary Dutch sports heroes such as Johan Cruijff, Fanny Blankers-Koen and Anton Geesink.

Almost five million Dutch people watched the F1 race on the Ziggo Sport channels on Sunday afternoon, according to figures from Stichting Kijkonderzoek. This makes it the most watched F1 race ever for the channel. It was also the last race that was broadcast live on Ziggo. From next season Viaplay will take over the broadcasting rights of Formula 1. Ziggo may, however, continue to broadcast the summaries and will present a studio show around the race weekends.