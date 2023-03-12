Media | Aamulehti’s editor-in-chief regrets his behavior at the student journalists’ annual party – Ainejørsetje is investigating the matter

The chairman of Vostok, the subject organization of journalism students, says that the rumors surrounding Tuulensuu’s behavior will be investigated from the beginning of the week.

University of Tampere Vostok, the subject organization of journalism, photojournalism and visual journalism, celebrated its 30th anniversary in Tampere on Saturday.

A large number of former journalism students were also invited to the party, including the editor-in-chief of Aamulehti Jussi Tuulensuu.

On Sunday, Tuulensuu said on Twitter that “My behavior at the great 30th anniversary celebration of the [email protected]_ry subject association of information science has also been featured on social media. I’m sorry. I have been in contact with the organizer of the event. I want everything to be properly investigated.”

Vosto too chairman Silja Kinnunen said on Sunday evening that the matter is going to be resolved in the subject association.

According to him, the talk surrounding Tuulensuu’s behavior is now being investigated in the subject organization.

According to Kinnusen, the matter is to be discussed from the beginning of the week.

Kinnunen did not agree to reveal in more detail what has happened or what kind of activity Tuulensuu may now be accused of.

“We are talking about inappropriate behavior,” says Kinnunen.

On Sunday, Kinnusen was not aware that any crime or harassment reports had been recorded about the events.

HS by phone contacted Jussi Tuulensuu commented on the matter very briefly.

“I have been in contact with the organizer of the event, and of course I want everything to be resolved as it should be.”

“They said they would figure it out on their own, and we will be in touch with them later.”

Tuulensuu doesn’t want to say anything about the alleged events at the Vostok party, other than that, according to him, “it’s good to get to the bottom of it”.

“And then things will be dealt with appropriately.”

“Naturally, it’s a sad situation, and I want it to be resolved properly,” he says.

Aamulehti and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the same Sanoma group.