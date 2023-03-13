Media | Aamulehti’s editor-in-chief Jussi Tuulensuu is resigning: “I don’t see it possible to credibly continue”

Responsible editor-in-chief Jussi Tuulensuu announced on Sunday that he will be absent from the daily work of Aamulehti’s editorial office until his behavior at the student party has been clarified. On Monday, Sanoma announced Tuulensuu’s resignation.

Morning newspaper corresponding editor-in-chief Jussi Tuulensuu differs. Sanoma reported about this in its press release.

The release says that Sanoma has investigated in more detail publicly available information Tuulensuu’s inappropriate behavior at the Vostok 30th anniversary party.

“There is currently clear intoxication at an important stakeholder event and inappropriate, perceived harassing behavior towards women,” the release says.

Wind mouth attended on Saturday Vostok’s 30th anniversary celebration in Tampere. He apologized for his behavior at the party on Twitter on Sunday.

Vostok is the subject organization of journalism, photojournalism and visual journalism at the University of Tampere. The subject association said on Sunday that it will investigate Tuulensuu’s behavior talk moving around.

According to the release, Tuulensuu is resigning from the company’s service and from the position of Aamulehti’s editor-in-chief.

“In light of these events, I don’t see it as possible to credibly continue in the position of editor-in-chief of Aamulehti,” says Tuulensuu. He also tells about it on Twitterin which he says that he is not going to comment on the issue any further at this time.

Morning paper tellsthat the editor in charge of the magazine will be the editor-in-chief for the time being Kimmo Koski.

Message CEO of Media Finland Pia Kalsta regrets the use of Tuulensuu in the bulletin.

“We do not accept inappropriate behavior or any kind of harassment at work or work-related events, we have clear instructions for this. We also have operational models related to alcohol use, which should definitely be further refined,” says Kalsta in the press release.

Business director of Sanoma Media Finland’s news and feature media Petteri Putkiranta according to which there have been no indications of similar behavior in the past.

“Jussi Tuulensuu drew his own conclusions from this when more information came from people who found this event distressing,” Putkiranta tells Helsingin Sanomat.

This is the second editor-in-chief change in a short period of time. Helsingin Sanomat’s editor-in-chief Kaius Niemi gave up his job in November on suspicion of aggravated drunk driving.

According to Putkiranta, after the Nieme case, work had already started to support those in demanding and stressful jobs.

“Yes, it certainly gives us a very good reason to examine our guidelines and their application even more closely. This is like a wake-up call.”

According to Putkiranta, the departure of the two chief editors is a big loss. Putkiranta does not believe that the change of editor-in-chief of Aamulehti will be visible to the readers.

Aamulehti and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the same Sanoma group.