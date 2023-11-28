Media | A serious reprimand to Maria Pettersson from the board of the Journalists’ Association

However, the board will not fire Pettersson from the position of editor-in-chief.

Journalisti magazine editor-in-chief and author Maria Pettersson receives very serious reprimands from the board of the Journalists’ Association for his activities, where he has violated the moral rights of researchers in his non-fiction book Finnish history’s jännät naiset (Atena, 2022).

The Union of Journalists says that the government has decided on the matter on Tuesday.

According to the union, Pettersson has not acted morally correctly and has not taken sufficiently seriously the fact that he has used the work of others in his book.

However, the government will not fire Pettersson, who has apologized for his actions. According to the union, he has performed his job as Journalist’s editor-in-chief flawlessly.