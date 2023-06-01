CNN did not listen to the recording but cited multiple sources who provided descriptions of the tape’s content.

The news network said Trump appeared in the recording to be aware he was keeping classified material after he left the White House in 2021..

Trump is seeking the Republican nomination to run for president in 2024.

Two sources told CNN that Trump’s comments indicated his desire to share information, but that he was aware of the limitations on his ability to declassify the documents after leaving office..

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Peter Carr, a spokesman for the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith at the Department of Justice, also had no immediate comment.

Smith is investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents and his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden..