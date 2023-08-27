The shooting took place inside a store in the Atlantic coastal city of Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said a man barricaded himself in a Dollar General retail store.

And she confirmed that there were deaths in the shooting, but she did not give any number, stressing that what happened was “unacceptable.”

And she considered that “shooting one person is a very big matter, and mass shootings are difficult to accept.”

Jokobi Pitman, a member of the municipal council, described what happened as a tragedy.

She said she believed the suspect was killed.