Media | A-magazines closes the youth magazine Demin

The popular youth magazine, which has been published since 1998, is coming to an end. The matter can be found in the magazine’s Instagram account.

Young the magazine Demi stops appearing. The magazine’s website demi.fi and its forum will also be closed.

The last Demi in history will be released on April 8th. The start of and participation in the Demi.fi discussions will end next Monday. After that, old conversations can still be read.

According to a national media survey, the print magazine has had 33,000 readers and the website an average of 54,000 readers per week. The magazine is published 12 times a year.

The reason for closing the magazine is A-lehti reports a decrease in the number of users of the site and the number of readers of the magazine, which makes the operation no longer financially profitable.

Demin the future has been a question mark for a few years now, with A-magazines having mutilated their media.

When A-lehti reorganized the deliveries of its magazine brands just over a year ago, Demi was left out of three media groups, each of which was assigned its own editors-in-chief.

“In addition, A-magazines includes the youth media brand Demi, whose future business models are being developed in its own internal startup unit,” said Kauppalehti news on the subject in October 2019.

Demi has been published since 1998. Initially, the target group was reported to be “teenage girls under the age of 20,” but the readership expanded over the years.

In addition to entertainment, the magazine has covered a wide range of topics affecting young people, such as sexual and mental health and climate change.

In 2005, Demi became Finland’s largest youth magazine, and Helsingin Sanomat wrote:

“Not always say if someone forbids you from doing something because you are a girl. An instruction taken from Demi describes the whole line of the magazine, especially supplemented by another instruction from the magazine: You always have the right to back down if you want. ”

In 2013 The human rights organization Seta awarded Demi with the Applied Information Award for journalism and discussion culture that respects gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

At the time, Demi had begun to use neutral expressions instead of gender-specific words. Instead of a girlfriend or boyfriend, the magazine used the terms “babe,” “gold,” “dear,” or “love.”

The gender-neutral way of speaking came from the desire of the magazine’s readers, as did many other things. The magazine’s readership has been very active, including on the magazine’s discussion board and social media.