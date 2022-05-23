Media | A fire alarm interrupted Yle’s A-studio live broadcast

According to Yle, the cause of the alarm was a steam leak in the basement.

Mightily A-studio’s live broadcast was interrupted Monday night due to a fire alarm.

The subject of the program, which was suspended due to an alarm, was the war in Ukraine. A leading researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute was discussing the topic Blue Flower Island and Director of the Department of Military Skills at the National Defense College Petteri Kajanmaa.

The fire alarm rang in the studio at about 9.20pm, and the broadcast was allowed to resume shortly after 9.30pm.

According to Yle, the cause of the alarm was a steam leak in the basement.

“Shortly before, there was a leak in the district heating pipe in Yle’s basement floor, from which steam leaked into the basement spaces,” Yle says.

alarm at the beginning, Kajanmaa was just about to end his speech on the war situation in eastern Ukraine.