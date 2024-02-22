Media | A Danish journalism company is preparing to expand to Finland – The project leader is a former Ellu chicken

In Denmark, Zetland produces in-depth journalism with 60 employees. Now the company is investigating whether Finland can find a foothold for the new media.

Danish background media company Zetland plans to expand to Finland. A company called Zetland Oy was registered in the trade register at the beginning of February.

Founded in 2012, Zetland has more than 60 employees in Denmark who do in-depth online journalism. Zetland publishes two to four extensive articles every day. In Denmark, the company also produces a daily news podcast and other audio content.

The leader of Suomen Zetland has previously worked as the business director of the communications agency Ellun Kanojen Antti Pikkanen. He has also worked as editor-in-chief of Ylioppilaslehti and City magazine.

Antti Pikkanen

“We have founded the company, but a final decision has not been made yet, whether we will start in Finland”, commented Pikkanen.

Pikkanen is the company's only employee for now. At the moment, he is having discussions with various parties about what kind of media product could work in Finland.

“If people see that there is a need for new media, we are ready to do it.”

“I don't think we will bring the Zetland concept as such from Denmark to Finland. Media is a cultural product that is made by locals and on local terms.”

According to him, there is no decision on Finland's editor-in-chief.

of Denmark Zetland's latest financial statements are from 2022, when Zetland made a profit of over 600,000 euros with a turnover of 5.4 million euros. In the same year, Zetland had almost 30,000 paying subscribers.

About 90 percent of the company's turnover came from subscription fees. The rest were various media subsidies that media companies receive in Denmark.

Zetland's annual subscription in Denmark costs around 175 euros.

There have been few startup companies in the field of journalism in Finland. In-depth online journalism like Zetland has been produced in Finland by Long Play, which has 7,500 paying subscribers. In addition to one long article every month, Long Play publishes, among other things, columns, and is expanding into cultural journalism.