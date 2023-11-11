If you search for information about him online, the cards from the usual databases appear: midfielder, right-footed, born in Congo in 1992 but of French nationality, raised in London because his family moved there, a career that began with a lot of expectations in the youth teams of important clubs and ended up like many others in the undergrowth. The last semi-pro team in which he was a member was Canet Roussillon, the fifth French series, in 2014, then nothing more, a free agent, vanished. His name is Medi Abalimba, but his real name matters little in this story.