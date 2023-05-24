Independiente Medellín wants to continue fighting in the Copa Libertadores and this Wednesday they will sleep as the leader of Group B, thanks to their 2-1 victory against Nacional de Montevideo, with 15,644 spectators who braved the rain at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Those led by Sebastián Botero are still involved in the conversation, at least in terms of results, after the difficult moment that the departure of David González meant. They qualified for the semifinals in the League and now have seven points in the table, waiting for what happens on Thursday between Metropolitanos and Internacional.

The game was very complicated for Medellín, as Nacional went out onto the field to play boldly, attacking, and even went up on the scoreboard, after 12 minutes, Jonathan Rodríguez scored 0-1, after Franco Fagúndez He will steal a ball from Jonathan Marulanda in a corner of the area and will throw the ball at 18.

Medellín did not have to wait long to get the tie. And he did it in a formula that had already worked for him in the League semifinal match against Millonarios, the aerial game, although this time in motion: an extraordinary center by Edwuin Cetré, who is increasingly taking on more weight in the team, found Andrés Ibargüen was well placed, who finished off with a header and equalized the score.

The game was very even in the second stage, open, with options on both sides. Medellín scored the second goal, an extraordinary goal by Deinner Quiñones, who started from the right, made the diagonal inward and hit it crosswise, from medium distance. Great goal!

The ghosts of the match in Montevideo, where Nacional went up against DIM until they won the game, appeared for Atanasio Girardot. But this time, the hands of Luis Vásquez and the local defense responded. Medellín is still alive and in the fight.

