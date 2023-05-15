Independiente Medellín achieved a victory amid many controversies, a victory in replacement time against Deportivo Pasto that leaves him more than alive in the fight to qualify for the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League.​

The game was marked by a controversial performance by the central referee, Éder Vergara, and by the VAR, who first disallowed DIM a goal and then gave him a penalty that was much discussed by the people of Pasto, especially by coach Flabio Torres.

“He gave five minutes to give a penalty that is not. You know it. Awareness!” Torres told the central judge, in an image that was clearly seen on the television broadcast.

The two controversial plays of the game Medellín vs. Grass

The first controversial play occurred midway through the second half, when, in a double header in the area, the center-back Jhon Palacios scored for DIM. after an authorization from Víctor Moreno.

However, the VAR, Lisandro Castillo, called Vergara to review an alleged foul by Palacios on Edwar López, who fought with him for the ball. The center-back decided, mistakenly, to cancel the play.

❌ This was LEGAL GOAL for Medellín. Palacios jumps making a normal movement with his arms to take off and then to maintain his balance and land. There is not even a violent movement. Edwar López has lost the duel. The VAR Castillo called and Vergara canceled it. pic.twitter.com/kapaDwbyY8 — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) May 14, 2023

Then, in the fifth minute of replacement, the VAR called Vergara again to review a strong challenge by goalkeeper Diego Martínez against Andrés Ibargüen. The referee had not noticed the blow.

✅IT’S CRIMINAL: In this, the VAR did act well. Reckless tackle by goalkeeper Diego Martínez against Andrés Ibargüen. Free kick + yellow card for the visitor’s goalkeeper. Éder Vergara did not see it on the field and had to review it on the monitor to sanction it #LeagueBetplay pic.twitter.com/M1LdRQMbmo — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) May 14, 2023

In the end, Cetré charged with great force to score the goal of the victory for Medellín, who will reach the last date among the eight, with 26 points, and with a home game against Unión Magdalena to resolve the classification.

It should be remembered that the DIM has an interim coach, Sebastián Botero, who replaced David González, fired after last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat against Deportivo Pereira.

Pasto has 26 points and could be left out of the eight if Santa Fe later beats Atlético Huila in Bogotá.

